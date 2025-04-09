Sports
Michigan Football tries to turn Clinton Portis Son away from Miami
The Michigan Wolverines have worked just as hard on the field as they have been off the field. With spring practices in full bloom, this is one of the most important times for recruits to visit visits. Many of those recent visitors are impressed by what they saw on and outside the field.
Michigan wants to turn the son of Miami Legend
Camdin -gates is the son of the former University of Miami and NFL who is walking back Clinton Portis. The younger portis has been dedicated to his father's Alma Mater for some time, but this has not prevented the Michigan Defensive Backs coach Lamar Morgan from strive for the four-star corner back 2026.
The striking junior originated in the past year and has collected offers from Michigan, Florida, Ohio State and many others. He remains locked up with the hurricanes, but made a trip to the north to Ann Arbor last weekend.
Portis visited last weekend and made it together with ON3S Ethan McDowell ($).
It was good, Portis said. You can see why they win. Although there are not many filthy boys, those guys are very well coached, really disciplined. So I feel that they will still be set up in the future to win, certainly.
He is intelligent, Portis said about Morgan. He is real, very smart.
Portis Growing connection with the staff was the main reason why he made this trip. He knows that every coach can pitch a program by telephone, but seeing the school personally is different. And although getting a flip is a tough climb, Portis is willing to visit again when he is invited.
If they ask me to come back there, I go, Portis said.
Recruit in the state of narrowing the top schools even further
2026 Four-Star Offensive Lineman Gregory Patrick Has visited no less than eight times and proves how interested he is really in the Wolverines.
The resident of Portage who is a Legacy by Michigan, recently visited and told the Notre Dame, Michigan and Michigan State ON3S McDowell ($) That these are probably the schools that naturally recruit the most difficult for me.
Although Michigan State may have an advantage, given that family ties, that did not stop with the offensive line coach of Michigan, Grant Newsome, has still developed a strong bond with him.
He is pretty hard for his guys, which I like, Patrick said. I like a coach who is more difficult. He was tough for his boys, but you know they are going to him well. They respond well to him.
Patrick plans to take official visits to all three schools and then to make a decision in July. He will officially visit Michigan the weekend of 20 June.
Four -star RB can decide before its official visits
It has not been secret, Michigan is strongly focused on obtaining the talents of 2026 four -star Javian Osborne. The resident of Texas recently answered the interest by taking his list to two schools Notre Dame and Michigan.
According to 247Sports Tom Loy ($), Osborne is planning to make unofficial visits to both schools this spring, with the Notre Dame playing on April 12 and Michigan on April 19. If he has still not decided after those two trips, he will make an official visit to Notre Dame on June 13 and Michigan on June 20.
It seems that the Irish currently have the momentum, as Loy was of the opinion that Notre Dame is currently trending. However, the Wolverines do everything they can to fight the Irish and land the top 100 total prospect.
Osborne was excellent as a junior last fall and hurried 188 times for 1,227 yards and 22 touchdowns. That followed in a second -year season where he wore the ball 290 times for 2,231 Yards and 39 scores.
Fasting
- Michigan, Colorado and Florida were named the three top schools for 2026 three-star Linebacker Duyon Forkpa Jr.per 247Sports.
- During his weekend visit, Michigan 2026 offered four -star defensive lineman Jamarion Carlton. The Top-50 General Player announced the news On his social media.
- Finally, 2026 four -star tight end Brock Harris announced his stake Earlier this week, byu chooses Michigan, Georgia and Oregon.
