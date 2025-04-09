



Wilmington, NC.After winning six straight matches, UNCW Herentennis joined the national rankings of the Intercollegiate Tennis Association for the first time in the 2025 season and checked in at number 71. UNCW (9-7, 3-0 CAA), the only Coastal Athletic Association team in the ranking, is closed behind Texas Tech of the Big 12 and mentioned for Rice, Georgia Southern, New Mexico and Santa Clara. Eight of the opponents of UNCW on the 2025 schedule are currently ranked, including three within the top 25. From 14 February to 7 March, UNCW head coach Mait Dubois Planned six consecutive road races against ranked opponents, including three in the top 20, to challenge the team. The Seahawks have not lost a team that is on the top 45. UNCW pushed No. 1 Wake Forest (31-0), the 2025 ITA National Indoor Champions, back to the Brink on 25 February. In the top two singles competitions, the Demon Deacon trusted two Come-From-Behind singles victories in the third set to prevail, 5-2. The characteristic victory of the Seahawks came against Florida Atlantic (10-8) of the American Athletic Conference in the UNCW season opener on 1 February in GaineSville, FLA. UNCW survived the owls, 4-3, as Joseph Wayand Wrong a comeback victory in No. 3 Singles to close its UNCW debut in three sets, 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. The owls are currently in a handful of places for the Seahawks at number 63. Wayand earned CAA player of the week for his performance against the owls and leads the team with 11 singles profits, including a team-best Zeven-Match Win Streak. In double competition, Wayand and Jordi Domenech Have a 6-1 record in No. 1 double and CAA Doubles Team of the Week subjessions won earlier this week for the second time this season. Domenech has also won his last five games in the Singles competition. Harold Huens Also earned his second CAA player of the week on Tuesday. The ruling conference player of the year is 9-3 in the season in number 1 singles and has won his last five games. Huens is approaching the 50-win milestone and needs two to achieve the performance. Sam Nicholson And Lukas Steffen Each has nine victories in Singles, where Nicholson rides a win of six games from the No. 2 place. Nicholson was appointed CAA player of the week on 11 February, while Steffen Caa Doubles Team of the Week earned with Huens on 4 February. Since March 30, 2018, UNCW has defeated 18 consecutive CAA opponents in the regular season. The Seahawks have also won 13 straight home competitions since March 17, 2024. UNCW travels to Presbyterian (5-13) for the regular season finale on Friday. Later this month the Seahawks will try to capture their fifth consecutive and 11th CAA title, all under Dubois. The conference tournament starts on April 25 in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center in Elon, NC

