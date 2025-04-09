



April 9, 2025 –Ritmen's Ice Hockey Head CoachWayne Wilsonhas announced his pension. Wilson decides his career as the winning coach in Rit History. Wilson took over as a head coach at ride for the 1999-00 season when the Tigers were separating from the ECAC West. Rit then played as independent for the 2005-06 season before he came to Atlantic Hockey in 2006-07. In his 26 seasons behind the bank in Rochester, Wilson placed a general record of 471-337-82. He ends his career 33rd in NCAA's Ice Hockey victories. Wilson led ride to four Atlantic Hockey Championships and four NCAA Division I Tournament performances (2009-10, 2014-15, 2015-16 and 2023-24). In 2010 he led the Tigers on a historic run to the Frozen Four in the fifth year of ride at Division-I level. Under Wilson's watch, Rit in total had more conference (273) and General (349) victories than any other current AHA team. During his term of office, WilsonMedoed 13 All-Americans, 36atlantic Hockey All-Conference players of a total of 55 awards, 19mAjor Atlantic Hockey Award winners and three Atlantic Hockey Players of the Year. View the full ride -release for more information about Wilson's announcementHERE. About Atlantic Hockey America Atlantic Hockey America (AHA) starts his first season in 2024-25 after the merger between the Atlantic Hockey Association and College Hockey America. The Conference Fields 11 Mens Teams (American International College, Bentley University, Canisius University, The College of Holy Cross, Mercyhurst University, Niagarara University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University, Sacred Heart University Academy, And The United Academy, And And The United Academy, And And The Udemady, And And The Udemady, And And The Udemady, And And The Udemady, And And The United Academy, And And The Academy, And And The Academy, And And The Academy, And And The Academy, And And The Academy, And And The Academy, And and The Academy. Womens teams (Lindenwood University, Mercyhurst University, Penn State University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Robert Morris University and Syracuse University). In 2025-26, Delaware University will become a member of the Womens League. For more information, visitatlantichockeyamerica.com.

