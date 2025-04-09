



Cricket by the La 2028 Olympic Games Will each contain six teams in the men's and ladies tournaments, was confirmed on Wednesday. The sport, absent from the Olympic Games For more than a century, last in Paris 1900, where a one-off, two-day race between Great Britain and France was recognized as an unofficial test. Bee 2028Cricket is played in the fast T20 format, with six teams participating in both men's and ladies tournaments. In total, 90 athlete quotas have been assigned for each gender, so that each team can call a team of 15 members. The International Cricket Council (ICC) consists of 12 full members -Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West -India and Zimbabwe. Another 94 countries represent associated members. India (men) and New Zealand (women) are the current T20 world champions. The Athlete Event Program and Quota for LA 2028 has been approved by the Board of Directors (EB) of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday. Cricket is one of the five new sports that can be seen at the upcoming Olympic Games. The IOC approved LA28 two years ago, together with baseball/softball, flag football, Lacrosse (Sixes) and Squash. The cricket locations for LA 2028 still have to be confirmed. The schedule is completed closer to the games. The recording of crickets at LA28 follows a growing trend of the sport that appears at various multi -port events. A cricket tournament for men was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, while the women's game made its CWG debut on Birmingham 2022. Both Cricket tournaments for men and women, played in the popular T20 format, were part of the Asian Games in 2010, 2014 and 2023. Eight teams participated in the Commonwealth games of Birmingham 2022 while on the Hangzhou Asian Games, 14 teams participated in the men's event, while nine played the women's match.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.olympics.com/en/news/la-2028-olympics-cricket-teams-quotas The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos