Jets 2021 First Round Pick Chaz Lucius takes care of hockey from Hockey for medical reasons





Chaz Lucius, a first round of concept choice of the Winnipeg-Jets in 2021, announced his retirement from Hockey on Tuesday after he recently made the Ehlers-Danlos syndrome diagnosis. In a statement, Lucius said that EDS “is a hereditary disorder that influences connective tissue that the joints and organs stabilize and support.” “While I was struggling with the performance and repair of different joints in the past year, I thought I was just bad luck,” he said. “With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body was influenced by EDS the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history and the physical nature of hockey, I am medically advised not to keep playing.” The 21-year-old from Lawrence, Kan., Had spent the last two-plus seasons with the affiliate of the Jets' American Hockey League, the Manitoba Moose. Lucius had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games for the Moose in 2024-25. He played for the last time on February 9. After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club supports its difficult decision to retire, “said the Winnipeg Jets in a statement. “Chaz's condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome have the risk of injury if he continues to play on a professional level, so we understand his choice.” Lucius played a year of collegial hockey in the US, with the University of Minnesota in 2021-22, where he had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 24 games for the Gophers. He also played Junior Hockey for the Portland Winterhawks of the Western Hockey League in 2022-23, with 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in just six games. The six-foot-two, 185 pound center also participated in the US at the World Junior Championship 2023, where he had seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven games while the Americans won bronze. Lucius said he is looking forward to being a advocate for others with EDS.

