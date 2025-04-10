NTTF selects eight for ITTF Africa Hopes Challenge





Prior to the ITTF Africa Hopes Week and Challenge in 2025, planned for July in Lagos, NTTF selected eight representatives for the tournament. After six days of Intense Training, culminating in a two-day tournament under the supervision of ITTF-certified coaches, the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) selected eight players Four boys and four Girlsto represent Nigeria on 2025 ITF AFRICA. The training session, held in the National Training Center of the National Stadium in Lagos from 2 to 7 April, saw the participation of 25 Cadet (U-12) players from all over the country. Supported by the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) and ITTF Africa, offered National Hopes Week young athletes valuable knowledge and experience to help their development in sport. In the singles of the boys, Samson Joshua of Kogi appeared as a victor and defeated Umar Ayoola from Oyo 4-2. In the singles of the girls, Elizabeth Emelike of Abia triumphed about Deborah Faleye by Edo with a 4-1 win. All semi -finalists in both the singles events of the boys and girls were selected to form Team Nigeria for the Continental Hopes -challenge. Participate in Joshua and Ayoola in the boys 'team are Lagos' Juwon Ogunshakin and Habib Adebayo. The girls' team will include Semilore Owoiya from Lagos State and Emmanuella Ahaibu, alongside Emelike and Faleye. An excited Emelike described the training as an excellent platform to improve her skills and dominate the sport in Nigeria. “I feel happy and great in the tournament, and I hope to be champions in my next tournament and every tournament in the country. During training I learned how to serve, receive top spider and different types of balls, as well as footwork. I will go back home and more training,” she said. Joshua believes that his victory marks the beginning of a promising career in table tennis. “I feel happy and thank my coach for allowing me to participate and perform well in the tournament. I thank God. My Forehand Topspin was good in the last match because I knew my opponent could not follow, so I used my energy to play the game,” said the Kogi younger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pulsesports.ng/other-sports/story/nttf-selects-eight-for-ittf-africa-hopes-challenge-2025040922075825238 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos