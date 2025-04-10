Alejandro Tabilo Verbijsts Novak Djokovic in Monte-Carlo | ATP Tour





Monte-Carlo Tabilo Verbijsts Djokovic in Monte-Carlo Chilean improves to 2-0 in the Lexus ATP Head2head series of the couple April 9, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Alejandro Tabilo improves to 2-0 in his Lexus ATP Head2head series against Novak Djokovic.

By ATP staff Alejandro Tabilo maintained his perfect record against Novak Djokovic at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on Wednesday, where he surprised the Serbian for the second time in less than a year for the second time. The Chileen benefited from a Djokovic under-par version and kept his nerve in the critical times to earn a striking 6-3, 6-4 second round victory in principality. Lightning strikes twice Two meetings, two victories for the Chileans!@Rolexmcmasters | #Rolexmontecarlomasters pic.twitter.com/no2w7pWZRD – ATP Tour (@atptour) April 9, 2025 The previous Clay-Court defeat of Djokovic met Tabilo in Rome last season, when the 27-year-old only dropped five games to continue at the Italian ATP Masters 1000 event. In their second Lexus ATP Head2head meeting, Tabilo again turned out to be too strong for the Serbian, who had difficulty finding his reach from the basic line and to deal with Tabilo's flat ball-tricking. “It has been a difficult year, so there were a bit of the nerves,” said Tabilo, who has now earned four top 20 victories. “The last time I remembered what I did well and luckily I served well today and it helped me a lot. It was an unreal competition.” After he also defeated former champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round, Tabilo won successive win at touring level for the first time since August, when he reached the third round in Montreal. His best result at a Masters 1000 event arrived in Rome last year, where he continued to the semi-final. Djokovic reached the final in Miami last month and fell painfully short of his 100th title at tour level. The 37-year-old, a double champion in Monte-Carlo, struggled with his balance and committed 14 casual mistakes in the first set in his first game on Clay since he won the gold medal at the Olympic Games in Paris. He was unable to hit Tabilo in the second set and wasted his only breaking point opportunities of the set in the eighth match. In other action, the eighth seed Alex de Minaur started his campaign with a 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 victory against Tomas Machac. The Australian, who reached the quarterfinals last year, chases his first title of the season. He will then play Daniil Medvedev and meet Tabilo in the quarterfinals. Tabilo takes on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round after the Bulgarian survived a fear of Monegasque Wild Card Valentin Vacherot. After dropping the first set, Dimitrov responded to earn a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 victory. Ninth Seed Medvedev went past the Frenchman Alexandre Muller in a Topsy-Turw two-hour collision of 50 minutes. Medvedev was unable to convert from 5-3 in the second set, eventually predominant in the decision maker to Triumph with 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-2. Medvedev, who participates in the PIF ATP rankings for the first time in two years in two years, has followed his first title since he won at Clay in Rome in 2023. Did you know that?

Tabilo is only the third player who has confronted Djokovic at least twice and not lost, with Marat Safin and Jiri Vesely.

