Civic Body opens RS 1.61crore State-of-Art Table Tennis Facility





The municipal company, Ludhiana, inaugurated the state-of-the-art table tennis facility in Rakh Bagh Sports complex on Wednesday. The project costs of RS 1.61 Crore were financed by Ludhiana Smart City Limited (LSCL). MC officials, while emphasizing the most important characteristics of the facility, said it had an area of ​​3,800 m² with six tables to play on the ground floor and an area of ​​7,000 square feet with 12 tables on the first floor. They said that both rooms were completely air conditioning to guarantee a comfortable playing environment. The visitor gallery has a seating capacity of 150 people, allowing spectators to enjoy competitions. The initiative was part of improving the sports infrastructure in the city, promoting table tennis and offering a world -class facility for players and spectators. The officials said the aim was to offer an infrastructure of a world -class for table tennis enthusiasts and to promote sport development in Ludhiana. They hoped that local players, aspiring athletes and sports lovers would be the beneficiaries. The development of the sports facility was an important step in improving sports facilities in the context of the Smart City initiative. Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora, who started inauging the project, also inspired the youth to get involved in sports activities to channel their energy. He hoped that the drug threat could be eradicated if the youth participate in sports activities. He congratulated mayor Inderjit Kaur and MC Commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal and all the MC staff for completing the Table Tennis Complex project within the deadline. He hoped that the newly created sports infrastructure would be useful in feeding new national and international players. He asked the players to make optimum use of the facility.

