Sports
The best recurring QBs in the Football Institute for 2025: Bow Manning just behind Gift Klubnik, Drew Allar for the season
It is not exactly scientific, but if you look at the chances of the Heisman trophy for the 2025 season, the list of favorites looks much different than in the past seasons. Two years ago we had Caleb Williams as a favorite to come from a Heisman-winning season. Last year it was Dillon Gabriel, who might not have been finished but had a lot of experience and got a good situation.
This year is the favorite LSU's Garrett Nussmeier. After him it is Texas' bend Manning, and then you come to Clemson's gift klubnik. The next two quarterbacks – Julian Sayin of Oregon's Dante Moore and the state of Ohio State – have not even been named starters.
There are many questions about the position on the way to 2025. Much more than in recent years when Covid's fitness led to so many players giving around longer. So when the question was asked in a recent episode of the Cover 3 podcast About who our top 10 recurring quarterbacks were (the provision is that they had to start at least one match in 2024), it was difficult to put together a list.
Pressure is somewhat mounted on SEC -Football in the midst of CFP Title competition Drought as a competition conquers basketball world
Brandon Marcello
Given what different my list looked like compared to my fellow hosts, it is clear that I was not the only one who struggled with the question. In the end I found my 10, but it is not an exaggerated self -assured 10. I considered experience, potential and situation. What I had not considered was NFL Draft stock. I'm sure you don't agree with a lot. You should. That's the point. Nobody knows now what is both exciting and frightening.
