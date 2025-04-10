Sports
Livonia Stevenson Hockey rents former assistant in to replace Mitchell
For a long time assistant Jay Thompson returns to the team and became the next head coach after the retirement of David Mitchell.
The choice of the Livonia Stevenson Hockey team for a new coach is a familiar face with deep ties with the program.
The Spartans have hired Northville assistant Jay Thompson to replace the old coach David Mitchell.
Thompson met players and spoke to the team after school on Wednesday. Shortly thereafter, athletic director Arnie Muscat announced recruitment on social media.
“We have our husband,” said Muscat on Tuesday evening during a telephone interview. “He has everything we want when it comes to keeping culture and our program intact.”
Thompson coached under Mitchell of 2010-2021, so that the Spartans would win the Division 2 State Championship in 2013 and become second place in 2015 and 2016.
Mitchell revealed last week that he will retire from teaching and coaching this school year. He plans to leave the state to coach the sport at a different level. He led the Spartans for 17 seasons and appeared four times in the final of the state. That includes their 3-2 overtime loss for Flint Powers Catholic in last month's D-2 State Championship.
“It is a true honor to be their next coach,” Thompson told life in the hometown. “There is no other program that I would rather be the head coach than Livonia Stevenson. The tradition, the standards, everything, it is all present to come in, maintain and build. The hockey community here is simply incredible.”
Thompson hopes to keep Mitchell's coaching staff, including top assistants Derek Puiss and Jacob Cox.
Both assistants gave a voice of confidence for Thompson when Muscat asked for their opinion about the rent.
“The recommendations and support of the community, the coaching staff here and everyone else in the area have been huge,” said Muscat. “He has everything we want with regard to culture and keeping the performance intact. Our program returns 14 players from a team that has achieved the final of the state, so to have someone who knows our culture and that Stevenson is about, is a big problem and should help us come back there.”
Thompson graduated from Garden City in 1991. He won several national titles at youth level before playing university hockey at Western Michigan University.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
He has coached for 15 years at the high school level, including the past three seasons as a defensive coach of Northville. But he also brought more to the Mustangs than just strategy and organization.
“Jay is really a good hockey coach, but he is a much better person,” said Northville Coachryan Osmacher. “He is an absolute rock when he relates to the children and parents. He is a man who really likes all children because he understands that he has their best interests in mind. He will push them because he wants what is best for them.”
Osenmacher is happy that Thompson will be a head coach, but he is sad to see his good friend leave because of what he did for the Mustangs, on and next to the ice.
Thompson has been someone who leaned their players for advice, and he never hesitates to give honest feedback. Osenmacher said that Thompson has helped many players to improve the process of their lives.
“He's just a good person,” said Osmacher. “Many coaches come from a victories and loss.
Osenmacher has never beat Stevenson, even during the 15 seasons he coached in Salem before taking over Northville. But he realizes that disturbing the Spartans will not become easier because Mitchell is gone.
“I am happy that Dave is gone, good advice, him away,” Osmacher joked. “But Stevenson does not go anywhere because Jay is familiar with tradition there. He spent a lot of time with Dave. He will bring his own taste to it, he has his own ideas. But he will keep what is good, and they will still be quite familiar.”
The schedule of the Spartans will also look familiar.
They graduate eight seniors, including Captain Owen Hall, who drew on Tuesday evening at the Aberdeen Wings in the North American Hockey League. But they expect to return 14 players with experience next season.
“The cupboard is not bald, not even with those who go to a state final last season,” said Thompson. “Mitchell has left a great team for me to step in and coach. I am sure they are hungry to make it run back. I may feel that there is a number of unfinished things to handle here.”
After Wednesday's team meeting, Thompson expects to meet his leaders and learn more about the program. He is familiar with the Spartans, but he has been gone long enough that he is not familiar with their current players. In the past, however, he coached some of their older brothers.
“I'm just going to keep my foot on gas,” Thompson added. “These children are used to giving everything they have in the classroom, community and on ice. They build the best possible program they can do year after year, so the real goal here is to maintain that high level of culture and to develop young men to their best potential.”
Thompson expects the Spartans to return to the weight space immediately. He wants to host spring skating and implement a summer program aimed at strengthening the culture of the team and promoting a competitive spirit among the players.
He is enthusiastic about the challenges that lie in front of us.
“I want to thank my wife and family for allowing my passion to guide young men,” said Thompson. “I also want to thank Arnie and (Stevenson Principal) Pete Mazzoni for their support and David Mitchell, who has built something very special that does not have to be overhauled. All standards and traditions are present.
Brandon Folsom treats secondary school sports in Metro Detroit for life in the hometown. Follow him on Twitterat@Folsombrandonj.
