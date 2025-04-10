The Cricket Draft County Champ Scout report report GW2 | Through the Cricket concept | April, 2025

By Ronan Alexander

Now that the season is on the road and squadrons have been arranged, we will view some options for GW 2! If you may want to adjust your team or have a bit of a revision after the first day of competition, this is a great place to start your search.

Below you will find in-form options for each position and a differential choice.

In-shape pick: A player on a hot streak from recent matches (because for the same time that is only last week).

Differential choice: A player who is owned by less than 10% of the players and possibly a somewhat cheaper option that gives you a point of difference in your team.

As the season progresses, you can carefully see who the in-form players are who have gathered the most points over the last three or four games and watch their opponents. There will also be some options in mind for future GWs where teams have no game, so you will have to tinker with your team to ensure that everyone is available on that given day.

Gameweek 2 Transfer recommendations:

Batter

In-shape pick: Tom Banton

One that does not really need an introduction after his record -breaking performance in GW 1. He is already the most signed player who goes to GW2, so will be a popular choice, and he is currently currently in 14.5% of the teams. His attractive price of 6.7 m also gives a difference of difference in your team and can make it possible for more premium purchases to be made elsewhere.

Differential pick: Luke Wells

After relegation to Division two, Lancs tipped one of the front runners for an immediate return to the top layer. Lancashire -stroke people in the vicinity of the top of people's shopping lists of people is coming with a home game at North Hands. Marcus Harris and Josh Bohannon, however, look outside their most important trio of Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells. Wells comes in the cheapest at 7.0 m and also offers an option with the ball while he blew 19.4 overs and collected two wickets against Middlesex.

All -rounder

In-shape pick: Ed Barnard

With Warwickshires Seam Department that Chris Rushworth and Oliver Hannon-Dalby was missing last week, Barnard was able to play a more prominent role in the ball while he also entered number 7. He made 82 in the first innings and bowed 33 overs in the match for his 208 points. If Warwickshire miss these important sailors again, this can increase the involvement of an already very productive player.

Differential pick: Ian Holland

Holland started 2025 by opening both the batting and bowling for Leicestershire, giving him some high competition involvement and therefore his possibilities for collecting points. He received 241 in GW1 with seven wickets, but only scored seven points. If he can find his groove with the bat, it can make him an excellent option. He also received 110.78 points per match last summer, making him a reliable player. At 6.9m it is thrown on a relatively cheap price, but if your budget does not entirely allow this, there are players such as Ben Mike, Ben Green, Tom Scriven and perhaps even Logan Van Beek, who you can explore for GW2.

Wicketkeepers

In-shape pick: John Simpson

Simpson had a fantastic preseason and continued its shape in GW1 with an unbeaten 181 in the first innings against Warwickshire. With two home games, even though he is against Somerset and Surrey, the Sussex skipper will be the man to perform in these difficult matches and continue his rich vein of shape.

Differential pick: Gareth Roderick

A cheaper option for wicket keeping and only in 3.7% of the squadrons, Roderick on average 110.50 points per match last season and started 2025 with 129 points. Opening the batting means that he is more likely to hit twice per game instead of many wicketkeepers who might put around the traditional number 7 slot. This gives him some more match involvement and at a cheaper price than the premium wicketkeepers, you give a reliable but other option.

Bowler

In-shape pick: Fergus Oneill

The Notts Seamers 289 points were the second most for a bowler during GW 1. The Trent Bridge -outfit is on Home Turf this week because they are organizing Essex on Friday, so being looking for more wickets because he is looking for the hype when Notts announced the signing. However, because you are only available for the first month of the campaign, there are also other options, including Josh Tongue and Dillon Pennington if you want to keep someone in your side in the longer term. For the short term, however, Oneill has a lot of potential to produce excellent returns during his month in Nottingham.

Differential pick: Andy Gorvin

At the time of writing, the Glamorgan Seamer is only in 4.8% of the squadrons and comes in for a cheap price of 5.4 million that can offer a budget -friendly option and enables you to spend some bigger money elsewhere in your team. He collected 237 points on the opening day, after scoring 58 points and collecting four wickets. The 27-year-old bow 22 overs in the first innings for his 451. His return of 237 points should also not come as a too big shock. He scored 129.14 points per game in his seven performances last summer, so offers some consistent versions. His heavy involvement in the ball, while only 5.4 m offers some depth to the batting unit, makes him an attractive differential option for their match to Gloucestershire this week.

If you liked this article and want a number of further opinions about who you should select in GW 2, look no further.