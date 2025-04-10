Preview of football spring position – broad recipients





Follow this week (7-11 April) for the previews of the Spring Position of Eastern Illinois with EIU Spring Game Set for Saturday 26 April at 11 am in O'Brien Field. April 7 Quarterbacks(Click to read)

April 7 Protection(Click to read)

April 8 Run(Click to read)

April 8 Linebackers (click to read)

April 9 Wide recipients Possibly the deepest position group that returns this season for Eastern Illinois is the broad recipient group if they return a first team All-Conference artist in Cooper Willman and various proven playmakers for a second -year position coach Tino Smith II . “I am really enthusiastic about this group. It was great to see the progress they made in the weight room with coach Jacob Hillmann Be intentional with their work and embrace the process. Now that the beginning of the spring ball begins, I look forward to getting back on the grass and continuing the build, “said Smith. Our focus is value on your work and a ruthless mindset in everything we do. We want to be detailed, process -controlled, and finding the potential of the potential and I have the potential. With the development of this spring. “ The big step starts with the healthy return of broad recipients CJ Nelson And DOIOUS Smith To become a member of Willman. Nelson dragged 21 passes for 292 Yards and a touchdown that appeared in 11 games, but was impeded by injuries in several of those competitions. Smith was the top receiver of Panthers two seasons ago in terms of average per catch at 17.6 (24one In FCS). Last season he was injured in the second game of the season in just six passes for 110 yards for an average of 18.3 yards per catch. Willman returns as a constant in the Panthers attack and earns the first team All-OVC awards. He led the team with 66 receptions for 955 Yards and arrives at 19 this seasonone On the EIU career that Rece is a list. He set the Eiu Single Game record for receiving recruiting with 291 Yards in Gardner-Webb, which was the third most in the history of OVC. Quenton Rogers Was the last recipient who stood up strongly as a Redshirt first -year student last season. He closed the year with 22 catches for 349 yards and a touchdown earn a first -year student of the week once. Collin Willard ” Johnovan Wysinger ” Max And Jeremy Reeves All roundside as first -year students last season without appearing in competitions. Twins Taanany Cancer And Kenny Revenge Both appeared last season in fewer than four games without taking statistics and to use their NCAA RedShirt season under participation rules. Junior College Transfer Cody Davidson Also appeared in one game without taking statistics. Surahz Buncom And Landers Green Around the recurring broad recipients. Buncom, a transfer from Kansas last season, played in five games that made one catch. Green, a transfer from Union College last season, played in one game with three catches. Jack Tremblay is currently the only transfer in the Chamber as a transfer of the spring semester from Central Michigan.

