Louisville wants to become tennis, pickleball hub with proposed $ 65 million complex | Company

Louisville, Ky. (WDRB) A presented state-of-the-art tennis and pickleball complex of $ 65 million will transform Joe Creason Park into a recreational hub for local and national sports enthusiasts.
The project, which will breathe new life into the Historical Tennis Center of Louisville, promises to improve the tennis and pickleball scene of the city and attract both the local population and visitors.
Former no. 1 is tennis player Robyn White, who has sharpened her skills on the courts in Joe Creason Park, is enthusiastic about the proposal.
“This is overwhelmingly exciting for this area and Louisville in general,” said White. “It will have such an enormous impact on the city and the surrounding communities.”
The complex will contain 12 indoor and 24 outside tennis courts, 14 indoor and four outdoor pickleball jobs, as well as a restaurant, pro shop, health club and changing rooms. Plans also include training areas for sports medicine and virtual reality.
“This is a game changer for tennis and pickleball in Louisville,” said Jason Miller, executive director of Usta Kentucky. “This complex will not only serve local players, but will also attract talent at top level for competitive events.”
Will Davis, CEO of the Kentucky Tennis & Picleball Center, said that the facility would be accessible to everyone, including disadvantaged young people and individuals with a disability. The development of the center is a joint effort between local managers, sports lawyers and the city.
The $ 65 million project will be partially financed by private fundraising, whereby Louisville Metro wants to contribute a municipal bond of $ 20 million.
The proposed center will also serve as a location for local, national, national and international tournaments, with plans to organize professional tennis and pickleball events.
The city has expressed strong support for the complex and has noticed a potentially to create considerable economic growth. Mayor of Louisville Craig Greenberg praised the project and said it would improve both recreational opportunities and tourism.
It is about promoting well -being and creating a real economic momentum for our city, “said Greenberg.” I am proud to support a project that will make Louisville a national leader in tennis, pickleball and community -oriented development. “
The project is expected to generate more than $ 17 million annually in visitors' spending, creates more than 450 building tracks and offers more than 75 permanent positions as soon as they are operational.
Moreover, the development of community and environmental improvements, such as extensive hiking trails, a monarch butterfly garden and expansion of trees includes. A proposed solar array on the roof is also in the making to promote sustainability.
“Turn from Louisville to a first destination for tennis and pickleball,” said Davis. “This center offers something for everyone, from local families to professional athletes.”
Public input sessions will be held in May to collect feedback from the community before the projects are revised by the Louisville Planning Commission. Those who are more interested in more information about the project can attend upcoming community -engine sessions.
- Tuesday 6 May at 6:00 pm in the Cyril Allgeier Community Center
- Saturday 10 May time and location
