Sports
Olympic Games that have more quota places for women for the first time than men on LA 2028
Female athletes will be in the majority for the first time at an Olympic Games during the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) confirmed that there would be 5,333 core quotum spots for female athletes (50.7 percent) and 5,167 for men.
In the historic announcement, the women's football tournament expanded to 16 teams from 12, while the men's competition would shrink from 16 to 12.
Football has been an important part of the matches since he was held as a demonstration sport during the 1900 and 1904 matches and became a medals sport in 1908.
The matches of 1924 and 1928, both won by Uruguay, were considered by FIFA as the official championships of the world, but, in action stimulated by the popularity of football matches at the matches and the increasing professionalism of the game that was at odds with the Olympic ideal of Amateurism FIFA Regulated.
Women's football has long considered the Olympic Games as a large part of the international calendar, while it has long been surprised on the men's side compared to the FIFA World Cup.
While women's teams regularly appear at full strength, the men's tournament is limited to a majority under the 23 team, with only three over-age players allowed per team.
The IOC said that the reason for the sharp increase in women's football teams was the fast -growing popularity of women's team sports, especially in the United States, and that change in the competition format reflected that rapid growth.
“We wanted to do something to display that growth and also with the United States that are home to the highest level of popularity of women's football,” IOC sports director Kit McConnell told a press conference.
The dominance of the ladies tournament takes place 32 years after the first Olympic football tournament for ladies that took place in Atlanta in 1996.
That was won by the US, the first of their record five titles, including the gold they won in Paris last year.
McConnell said that the IOC had discussed the issue with both La Games organizers and the administrative body of World Soccer FIFA before he continued the changes.
In addition, two women's teams were added in Waterpolo, where Australia won the silver medal in Paris, so that the parity would get with the men's event in 12 countries each.
Water Polo was first disputed by women at an Olympic Games in 2000, where Australia won gold in the six team tournament in Sydney.
Herenwaterpolo has been released at every Olympic Games since 1900 and has contained 12 teams since 1976.
Boxing, which only recently had his continuous status as an Olympic sport, will have one extra women's weight class to match the line-up of the gentlemen of seven medal events.
“The message of gender equality is very important to us,” said McConnell.
“We really thank La 28 for supporting this. It is also central to their vision.”
For the first time, the Olympic Games in Paris saw an equal number of events for men and women during competitions, the highlight of a 128-year-old struggle for equality.
After they first participated in the 1900 games, women could only compete for a medal in every event during a games in 2012.
De La Games will have a total of 351 medal events in all sports, a new record for a summer games and 22 more than at the Olympic Games in Paris.
Of these, 161 will be for women, 165 for men, with 25 mixed events an increase in six from Paris.
The total number of athletes is unchanged at 10,500.
These mixed events include the expansion of the Olympic Golf Competition with an event with mixed teams that Aussie brothers and sisters could see Min Woo and Minjee Lee working together.
Both Lee brothers and sisters participated in Paris, but with a separately organized men's and ladies tournament were unable to compete together.
“The International Golf Federation is pleased with the decision of the IOC council to properly approve the addition of a mixed team event to the Olympic golf program,” the IGF said in a statement, adding that more details would be released next week.
Another important addition includes a mixed 4x100m relay on the athletics track to go next to the existing 4x400m mixed relay.
Artistic gymnastics, coastal, table tennis and archery will also contain new mixed team events.
Swimming will have 50 m sprints over butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke for the first time, not just freestyle.
During the last Aquatics World Championships in Doha in 2024, Australia won four medals in the six finals, including two Golds: Isaac Cooper (50m backgoud), Iona Anderson (50m Rug Silver), Sam Williamson (50m Borststotgoud) and Cameron Mcevoy).
Kaylee Mckeown, who did not compete in the worlds in 2024, is the current world record holder of 50m backstroke.
The five sports presented by the LA Games Organizing Committee Baseball/Softball, Cricket, Flag Football, Lacrosse and Squash have an extra 698 quota places.
The monumental progress for female athletes became together for the first time on Wednesday for the first time in Lausanne, by Kirsty Coventry as President-Elect since her victory last month.
In June she will formally replace her mentor Thomas Bach and become the first female leader of the IOC in the 131-year-old history.
