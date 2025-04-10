



Football Zebras Exclusive The NFL has increased its accountability measures under Vice President of Ramon George. Football zebras Has learned that three officials who have recently been hired by the NFL have been rejected, but it is the new way in which this was done that is remarkable. The three officials were essentially exiled to power conferences in University Football, a movement that was specifically mediated by George, according to five official sources. Earlier were civil servants who were rejected on their own income to return to collegial football. The three officials that the NFL has placed back in the Power 5 conferences are second-year referee James Carter, third-year out of the Robelorzo and first-year judge Robert Richeson. Carter was an alternative officer in the WildcardRonde last season, but because of several injuries at the position, that may have been a necessity. Delorenzo was not eligible for a postseason match in its two eligible seasons. Richeson was not eligible because he was only in his first season. All three officials have the opportunity to work at university level, re -introduce the development program and to return their way to the NFL. Some sources we spoke to were skeptical that it is possible for an official to return to the competition, but most of those we spoke to acknowledged that there is no way to be sure, because this had not been done before. The three officials refused to comment or did not respond to our request. Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, also refused to comment. Ramon George referred us to a spokesperson for the competition who refused to comment after we had published this report. We have not confirmed the destination conferences for all three officials. What is now clear is that George promotes the accountability under the official ranks when approaching the first birthday in the Vice President -Rol. A source told us that George has insisted on the use of 'data such as performance guidance', and his emphasis is on continuous improvement. “The culture is changing, it changes rapidly,” said an officer who spoke to us on condition of anonymity. “It turns into a competitive environment where everyone is the same. There are no favorites. There is no favoritism. There is nothing of that; it's all about performance.” Another source stated that the trade union was not involved in the relegation process. As described, by these officials who accept the offer to the College Conference, it bypasses the trade union in full and a complaints process. Recently, the early career officials competition rejected, and a clause in the latest collective negotiation agreement apparently made it much more difficult to win a recovery from the Commissioner.

