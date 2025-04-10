View Western Michigan vs Denver Thursday: Channel, Time, Streaming





Red Wings Size Up Game in Montreal: 'Our season is on the line' Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin, Lucas Raymond & Todd McLellan, 7 April 2025 in Detroit. By appearing in his very first Frozen fourWestern Michigan Mens Hockey has already written history. With two more victories, however, the Broncos Can break even more barriers. View Western Michigan vs. Denver In The Frozen Four Live With Fubo (Free Trial period) On Thursday evening, Western Michigan will face reigning national Denver champion in the first of two frozen four national semi -finals in the Enterprise Center in St. Louis. It is actually the fourth meeting between the programs this season, with the Broncos with a 2-1 advantage in the previous three matchups. They are confronted with as recently as March 22, when West-Michigan turned Denver, 4-3Behind a goal from Alex Bult 22 seconds in the second extension. The Broncos followed 3-0 on the way to the third period and 3-1 with seven minutes left, but scored two goals in three minutes to send the game in the extension. Required reading: Western Michigan Hockey writes history with the first frozen four berth While West -Michigan is new in the bright lights of the frozen four, Denvers are quite familiar with the stage. The Pioneers will win their third national championship in the past four seasons. Thursday Matchup winner will take on a Boston University of Penn State In the NCAA Championship match on Saturday evening. Here you can read how you will be the Western Michigan vs. Denver competition can watch, including time, TV schedule and streaming information: What channel is Western Michigan Hockey vs Denver Thursday? Western Michigans frozen Four games against Denver will be broadcast on ESPN2. John Buccigross (Play-by-Play) and Colby Cohen (analyst) will call the game while Quint Kessenich will serve as the Rinkide reporter. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Streaming options for the games include the ESPN app, ESPN+ ESPNS subscription streaming service and FuboOf which the latter offers a free trial period for potential subscribers. Western Michigan Hockey vs Denver Time Thursday Date : Thursday, April 10

: Thursday, April 10 Starting time: 5 pm The Puck is planned to fall between Western Michigan and Denver at 5 pm et on Thursday 10 April. Required reading: Frozen Four Schedule: Times, TV channel, Matchups for NCAA Hockey Tournament Semifinals Western Michigan Hockey vs Denver Predictions, Picks, Opportunities Odds thanks to Betmgm from Monday 7 April Spread : Denver, -1.5

: Denver, -1.5 Over/under : 6.5 goals

: 6.5 goals Money line: Denver, -135 | Western Michigan, +105 Prediction: Western Michigan 3, Denver 2 Dethrone A champion is never easy, in particular one that has the best player on the ice in Denverdediger Zeev Buium, but the Storybook season of the Broncos will continue with a victory against an opponent they have shown that they can go to Teen (or Skate to skate). Western Michigan Hockey schedule 2024-25 Here is a look at the Western Michigans NCAA Tournament schedule. To see the Broncos Full 2024-25 schedule, Click here. Thursday, March 27 : Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o)

: Western Michigan 2, Minnesota State 1 (2o) Saturday March 29 : Western Michigan 2, Umass 1

: Western Michigan 2, Umass 1 Thursday, April 10: vs. Denver Denver Hockey Scheme 2024-25 Here is a look at Denvers NCAA Tournament schedule. To see the Pioneers Full 2024-25 schedule, Click here. Friday March 28 : Denver 5, Providence 1

: Denver 5, Providence 1 Sunday March 30 : Denver 3, Boston College 1

: Denver 3, Boston College 1 Thursday, April 10: vs. Western Michigan We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking on one of the links, we can earn a affiliated costs. USA Today Network Newsrooms work independently, and this has no influence on our coverage.

