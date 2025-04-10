



Beijing, 10 April (IANS) The International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) has said that the introduction of the mixed team event for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games “The Olympic table tennis program improves considerably.” The decision was made by the Board of Directors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday. In the meantime, the events for men and ladies will be set to replace the events for men and ladies. The number of table tennis events on LA28 will be increased to six- men's and ladies singles, men's and women's doubles, mixed doubles and mixed team. “This historical development significantly improves the Olympic table tennis program,” read a statement from the ITTF. The mixed team event was first launched on the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, in December 2023. For the ITTF this innovative format men's and women's players brings together in combined teams, which emphasizes the strong dedication of the sport for gender equality, integration and teamwork. “The Olympic debut at LA28 promises to fascinate fans worldwide, resulting in an inclusive, dynamic and strategic rich competition that reflects the worldwide attraction of the sport,” noted the ITF. It also marks the return of the Doubles events for men and women for the first time since Beijing 2008, where they were replaced by team events, says Xinhua replaced by team events. Table tennis first appeared in the Olympic Games at Seoul 1988 with four events: singles for men and women and double and women's doubles. Until Rio 2016, Olympic table tennis events remained at four. In Tokyo 2020, mixed Doubles made his Olympic debut, which further produced gender equality within the sport. “Now the sport will contain six events at the next Olympic Games in Los Angeles – a remarkable turnout that emphasizes the growing status of Table Tennis on the Olympic stage,” the ITTF noted. ITTF President Petra Sorling said that the decision of the IOC council of the board “builds on the incredible momentum table tennis experiences and is proof of the growing universal attraction.” “After the sounding success of table tennis in Paris 2024, the introduction of the mixed team event in Los Angeles marks another historical milestone, fully tailored to our vision of a dynamic, inclusive future for our sport,” she added. –Ians BC/ *With the exception of the heads and sub-coupling, this story was not edited by the onewstime.in and was published from Ians feed.

