Womens Tennis Powers Beyond UNCG in the midweek victory





Next competition: Norfolk State 13-4-2025 | 12:00 pm April 13 (sun) / 12:00 pm Norfolk State ELON, NC – The Tennis Team of the Elon University Ladies, UNC Greensboro defeated on Wednesday with a score of 6-1 in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The victory marks Elons fourth consecutive victory, which improves their record to 15-5, which surpasses the 14 victories of the team from a year ago. Elon is only one win of his 2023 in total and has won no more than 15 regular seasonal matches since placement 16 in 2021. UNCG falls to 3-17 with the loss. The Phoenix won all three double races and sweeps the double point. The team then won 5-of-6singles matches, which resulted in a final score of 6-1. To start with double, the striking duo of Simone Bergeron And Mary Reding Won 6-0 against UNCGs Olivia Gallagher and Alexandra Dodashev. This is Bergeron and Reding's eighth straight victory as a double pair. To secure the double point, Miray child And Heidi Bulger Defeated Lauren Thomson and Ella Olexa 6-3. Third end and complete the sweep, Helen Sarikulaya And Lisa Kranec Vesta Sydney Bly and Raegan Mitchell 6-2. Already with 1-0, Elon de Dominance continued when Bergeron quickly defeated the Olivia Gallagher of UNCG 6-1, 6-0. Next to Bergeron, on the field two, Mary Reding Faced with Alexandra Dodashev. Dodashev came out strong and was given a 3-0 lead on Reding. Reding responded quickly and ended the set with a win of 7-5. Dodashev then withdrew due to injury, giving Elon a 3-0 lead. To conquer the match, Lisa Kranec Luna Urso 6-2, 6-1, which increased her record of Singles to 15-2. On the field three, Helen Sarikulaya Faced with Lauren Thomson, won the first set 6-0 and then lost the second 6-2, which led to a tiebreak. UNCG insured his only point of the day when Thomson De Tiebreker won about Sarikulaya 10-4. Heidi Bulger Collected the fifth point of Elon and defeated Sydney Bly 6-3, 6-2. To close the game, Madison Cordisco Defeated UNCG's Elisabeth Birkevold. Birkevold started the game strongly and won the first set 6-2. Cordisco responded quickly and tied the game with her 6-2 victory. Cordisco fought for the sixth and last point of the day of the Phoenix and won the Tiebreker 10-3. Following: The Phoenix takes their four-match win-streak at the weekend, opposite Norfolk State on Sunday at 12.00 in the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix also celebrates Senior Day on Sunday, congratulate Senior Miray child About her career at Elon. Elon 6, UNC Greensboro 1

Double

No. 1 Simone Bergeron / Mary Reding (Elon) def. Olivia Gallagher / Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) 6-0

No. 2 Helen Sarikulaya / Lisa Kranec (Elon) def. Sydney Bly / Raegan Mitchell (UNCG) 6-2

No. 3 Miray child / Heidi Bulger (Elon) def. Lauren Thomson / Ella Olexa (UNCG) 6-3 Order of finishing: 1, 3, 2 Singles

No. 1 Simone Bergeron (Elon) def. Olivia Gallagher (UNCG) 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Mary Reding (Elon) def. Alexandra Dodashev (UNCG) 7-5, WD

No. 3 Lauren Thomson (UNCG) def. Helen Sarikulaya (Elon) 6-0, 2-6, 1-0 (10-4)

No. 4 Heidi Bulger (Elon) def. Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-3, 6-2

No. 5 Madison Cordisco (Elon) def. Elisabeth Birkvond (UNCG) 2-6, 6-2, 1-0 (10-3)

No. 6 Lisa Kranec (Elon) def. Luna Urso (UNCG) 6-2, 6-1 Order of finishing: 1, 2, 6, 3, 4, 5 -Elon-

