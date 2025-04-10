Grand Forks, ND University of North Dakota Hockey Coach announced on Wednesday morning that goalkeeper Gibson Homer has signed a valid subsidy and participates in the UND program for the 2025-26 season. Homer has two more seasons of being eligible.

“We are pleased to add Gibson to our group,” said Jackson. “He has shown how good he can be against NCHC opponents in the past two seasons and his achievements against us last year were proof of that. His mix of size and athletics is an elite combination that will help to stop our game.”

Homer has been one of the best goalkeepers in the nation for the past two seasons and placed a 16-8-4 record with a 2.32 goals against average, a .924 savings percentage and three shutouts in 30 performances. In his first season at the Sun Devils, Homer led the nation with a .931 savings percentage, while his 27 goals were the least among qualified goalkeepers in the country.

The Grand Rapids, Mich., Indigenous helped ASU to reach new heights in the first year of the program in the NCHC, so that the Sun Devils is a backstopping to second place in the competition. Homer finished in the Top-25 National with a .919 savings percentage and allowed two-or-V-Ver goals in six of his 16 performances to go 8-5-2.

On 6-foot-5, Homer is the highest goalkeeper to play in North Dakota and will be introduced in the media on Thursday morning via Zoom.

