IOC approves the mixed team event at Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games





IOC confirms the introduction of a mixed team event for table tennis at Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games The board of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has officially approved the addition of a mixed team event at the table tennis program at the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. This historical development marks an important step forward for the sport and extends the Olympic line-up to six events: men's and ladies singles, the recovered men's and women's doubles, mixed Doubles and for the first time ever at the Olympic Gamesthe mixed team event. Ettu President Pedro Moura welcomed the news with enthusiasm and emphasized the importance for European and global table tennis: This is excellent news for our sport. The momentum that was built during the Paris Olympic Games is a unique moment for our sport, and the fact that we have the opportunity for another Olympic Titleth the sixth medal perfect news. Of course we are now curious about the qualifying process, but I am sure that this will be resolved in the most constructive way. This result reflects the excellent work of the actual ITTF leadership, in collaboration with the IOC, to ensure that we get this extra medal at the Olympic Games, President Moura said. The mixed team format was first introduced on the ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu, China, in December 2023. The innovative competition brings together male and female players in uniform national teams, which have shown the sports values ​​of gender equality, teamwork and inclusiveness. The Olympic debut in LA28 is expected to offer fans a strategically rich and emotionally fascinating new dimension to table tennis. ITTF President Petra Srling also praised the decision of the IOC and the sport that continued to rise on the Olympic stage: This milestone decision of the IOC Executive Board builds on the incredible momentum that table tennis experiences and emphasizes the growing global attraction. After the thunderous success of the sport in Paris 2024, the introduction of the mixed team event in Los Angeles marks another historical milestone, fully tailored to our vision of a dynamic and inclusive future for table tennis. The ITTF has long believed in the potential of this event. It was formally presented by the Swedish table tennis club during the annual General Meeting of 2021 and brought to life on the inaugural ITTF Mixed Team World Cup in Chengdu. I am supposed to expand my sincere thanks to ITTF -Vice President Liu Guoliang for his instrumental role in delivering such a remarkable event, which has really demonstrated the sizes potentially. Because table tennis made his Olympic debut on Seoul 1988, the sport has constantly evolved. The original four events include men's and ladies singles and Doubles. At Beijing 2008, team events replaced Doubles, with the emphasis on national strength and strategy. Tokyo 2020 marked the debut of mixed Doubles, which further promoted gender balance. Now, with six events confirmed for LA28, Table Tennis is going in a new era of fame and diversity at the Games. Add to the excitement, gentlemen and women's dubbles will return to the Olympic program for the first time since Athens 2004. Fans will like to see who follows in the footsteps of former champions Chen Qi and Ma Lin (Mens Doubles) and Wang Nan and Zhang Yining (Ladies Doubles).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ettu.org/ioc-approves-mixed-team-event-at-los-angeles-2028-olympic-games/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos