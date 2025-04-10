



Monte-Carlo Cerundolo to crash the clay-crash opener from Alcaraz? 'Maybe the third time will be happiness' Argentine strives for the first victory against Spaniard in the third meeting April 8, 2025 Corinne DuBreuil/ATP Tour Francisco Cerundolo leads the ATP tour with 17 competition profits this season.

By ATP staff Carlos Alcaraz will have to be wary on Wednesday. Playing his first Klei-Court match since the Paris Olympic Games last year and strives for his girl's victory at the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Spaniard stands for Francisco Cerundolo in a tough opening match. The Argentinian is in top form this season and leads the ATP tour with 17 competition wins, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss Index. I played it on grass, hard and now it's on clay, so maybe it's the third time happiness, said Cerundolo, looking ahead to his match against the second seed. Cerundolo and Alcaraz met only weeks ago in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, where the Spaniard achieved a 6-3, 7-6 (4) quarter-final victory in their second Lexus ATP Head2head meeting. Alcaraz stormed back from 1-4 in the second set to fight the triple titlist at tour level and explained after the game, today was about survival. Alcaraz also beat Cerundolo on grass in the Queens Club last year, the home base of an ATP 500 event. Last year's Roland Garros champion plays his first Klei-Court match of the season and only the second of his career in Monte-Carlo. The 21-year-old lost his opening match in his performance in 2022 against Sebastian Korda. In the meantime, Cerundolo has played half of his 24 games on Clay this season. On the way to a final performance at his home tournament in Buenos Aires, Cerundolo earned the highest ranked victory of his career when he World No. 2 Alexander Zverev disrupted in the quarterfinals.



On Monday in Monte-Carlo, Cerundolo immediately looked at home and racing past 2019 champion Fabio Fognini 6-0, 6-3. It is always special to play on clay again. I don't know if it's my surface, because I did very well, but it's the one I grew up on and played my whole life, Cerundolo said. Cerundolo returns to the Rainier III court, with the aim of stunning Alcaraz only one day away from top seeds Zverev who loses his opening match to Matteo Berrettini. It will certainly be a heavy match, Cerundolo said about Alcaraz opposite Alcaraz. He can play great on any surface. Indian Wells, we played a really good match, heavy conditions superwind, cold. We didn't play great, but it was a tough match.

