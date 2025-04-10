Last month Rumgay won his 18th Scottish national table tennis title, which expanded his own record for most Scottish titles ever, and now he has the world record in his sights.

The award of most national titles was held by Belgium's Jean-Michel Saiive, who has collected 24, with the second place that is currently held by Maltas Mario Genovese, with 20.

And so, with Rumgay who did not even retire, he is keen to add further to his already impressive trek of Scottish titles and at least to appropriate Genovese on the world-best list.

It was such a buzz to get that 18th Scottish title, says Rumgay, who beat the Scottish no.2colin Dalgleishin last month.

Jean-Michel Saives Record of 24 is clearly a great achievement and perhaps that is in my sights, but Genoveses is a record of 20 that I first have my eye and that is definitely a realistic target.

I feel that I can definitely pass him by – I look at 21 titles.

I have to see if I can reach it, but I have absolutely no thoughts to stop quickly.

(Image: .) As a junior athlete, Rumgay, originally from Perth, was a talented badminton and tennis and table tennis, and he now runs his own Racquet sports coaching company in London, where he now lives.

At his peak, he regularly competed with the world's best and since he has been at the top of the sport for so long – he is Scottish no. 1 for a remarkable 1045 consecutive weeks – it is not surprising that he saw the sport evolve very drastically. Nevertheless, a combination of skill and mental force consistently managed to keep all the Komers at bay.

It is becoming more difficult to win these Scottish titles, because these guys I am against playing the weekend in the British Premier League, while I coach, so it's a totally different lifestyle, he says.

The way in which I am tactics – I stop them from playing their good photos.

I am starving on opportunities to play well, which is vital, because if I have these guys, who are often 20 years younger than me, their big photos, I have no chance. That is where my experience comes in.

And mentally something starts to go into it when I go a tournament. I will pop up, oh dear, I have not trained much and I am not sure how it goes. But once I go to the tournament, I may have a few reasonable victories and I know I will be fine. It is as if I can just click back in that high level when needed.

Rumgay admits the news at the end of last year that table tennis would not be included in Glasgow 2026 as a big blow, so that he denied the opportunity to participate in his sixth Commonwealth games for Scotland.

All the worries that it is robbed of another tilt at the Commonwealth Games can be affected by the motivation to train, have proven to be completely unfounded.

It is a strange decision to leave table tennis from Glasgow 2026 and really disappointing, of course. It is a pity, because in terms of motivation it would have been brilliant to have had that as a target, he says.

When the decision about the Commonwealth Games became public, I wondered if my motivation could fall because I am sure, as I get older, I am aware that more parts of my body become more uncomfortable.

But that didn't happen and I am still as sharp as always.

Rumgay may have further national titles in his sights, but he also retains the desire to compete on the international stage.

After he turned 40 last summer, he is now eligible to play in Masters events and is success in this, he without a doubt reveals part of the plan and fits perfectly with his refusal to delay.

In June there is the European Masters Inserbia and next year, in China, the world championships will be more than 40, he says.

They would be great to compete, and it would also help keep my level up to keep winning national titles.