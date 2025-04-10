



Long Beach, Calif. In a solid two hours for a great collection of fans, alumni and friends to celebrate an epic career, the huge first-year group of Long Beach State set up a show in a 7-0 win over UC Riverside to close the home schedule for 2024-25 beach tennis. In a solid two hours for a great collection of fans, alumni and friends to celebrate an epic career, the huge first-year group of Long Beach State set up a show in a 7-0 win over UC Riverside to close the home schedule for 2024-25 beach tennis. After previously announced her retirement and without seniors, the game served as a great opportunity to celebrate Jenny Hilt-Costello The last home game in a 28-year career in Long Beach State. The nine-time Big West coach of the year has a general record of 429-203 and closed its time on Wednesday afternoon in a facility that she helped build, maintain and win several championships. The young team from Long Beach State (13-5, 5-3 Big West) did not falter in their part of the celebration against UC Riverside (4-17, 0-8 Big West). The Highlanders missed their first -year -old Ramey Yu and were forced to lose a few games after just five players. With that handicap, the class of the beach came quickly to show. Thea Hunters and Johnanna Hiesmir moved to the top flight in Doubles, where they won 6-2 about Kei Kato and Chloe Vu, and Diana de Simone And Dare you badly were 6-1 winners in the second flight over Condevillamar/Shahbazi to quickly take a 1-0 lead. The Singles -Furial forfeited gave the beach a fast second point, with Cecilia Costa Quick in a 6-2, 6-1 victory in the second flight against Kato. Pamela Badillo took the game with a 6-0, 6-3 victory over Condevillamar, and the Sweep was neatly finished when the Simone, Malaescu and Jagare also won in straight sets, with Jagare's 6-3, 6-4 victory over Crystal Kim who packed the competition. Long Beach State will close the regular season with the black and blue rivalry against UC Irvine, opposite the 'Eaters on Friday 18 April from Irvine before taking up the Big West Championship of San Diego from 24-27 April. Long Beach State 7, UC Riverside 0

Singles competition 1. Diana de Simone (LBSU) Def. Niki Shahbazi (UCR) 6-0, 6-2

2. Cecilia Costa (LBSU) Def. Kei Kato (UCR) 6-2, 6-1

3. Thea Hunters (LBSU) Def. Crystal Kim (UCR) 6-3, 6-4

4. Dare you badly (LBSU) Def. Chloe VU (UCR) 6-4, 6-3

5. Pamela Badillo (LBSU) Def. Sam Condevillamar (UCR) 6-0, 6-3

6. Daisy Timmerman (LBSU) Def. No player (UCR), by forfeit The competition doubles 1. Thea Hunters / Johanna Hiesmair (LBSU) Def. Kei Kato/Chloe VU (UCR) 6-2

2. Diana de Simone / Dare you badly (LBSU) Def. Sam Condevillamar/Niki Shahbazi (UCR) 6-1

3. Pamela Badillo / Daisy Timmerman (LBSU) Def. No player/no player (UCR), by forfeiture Match notes:

Order of finish: Double (3,2,1); Singles (6,2,5,4,1,3)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://longbeachstate.com/news/2025/4/9/womens-tennis-beach-tennis-finishes-home-slate-with-dominant-win The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos