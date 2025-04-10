Entrepreneurship #Startups #cricket | Ajinkya Rahane





Both in the cricket field and in the boardroom I am at the grounds and to develop a curiosity to continue to learn continuously. I recently had a insightful conversation about leaders of morning season 12 on et now, where we convert the different roles I play, my journeys like a cricket player, investor and someone who is passionate about agriculture. Leadership is about consistency, clarity and remain faithful to your values, those characteristics that I also try to bring in my entrepreneurial trip. I like to support ideas and initiatives that are both targeted and have a lasting impact, which include startup investments and even exploring sustainable agricultural methods. Both the cricket and entrepreneurial worlds have taught me a lot about resilience, teamwork and timing. I am happy that I have shared parts of this trip on a platform that has been celebrating entrepreneurship and innovation for a long time. Thank you to the et now team, for making it such a meaningful conversation. If you are interested in leadership, sports or startups, I am sure that you would enjoy the episode and take something valuable from it. Let me know your biggest concept between the two spectrums and their endless similarities in the commentary? Video -credits: et now. #Enpreeneurship #startups #cricket more







Transcript

Transcript Transcript But tell me, how do you decide that this is the company that you want to invest, not only your money, but also your timing? Like there is a criteria you follow? So I feel for me, there are two ways I look and you look at it. I think the first, the first way is that of course I go as an investor where, you know, I lean back, see what founder does, you know what his team does, then participate. And the second way is, you know, as an investor and also as a brand ambassador to promote the brand, promoting the product for me is completely over, you know, keep it simple, because as a cricket player, cricket comes first for me. And then clearly on the prana. Yes. But I always look at it in a way that if I go there as a brand ambassador and also as an investor, the first is when I use that product. So if I consume that product, if that product. Is really good then I go and don't talk to a founder what his passion is when he is 100%, you know that you would grow that product very well, so I think there are two ways I am the first to look at it, as I said you just lean back as an investor you know because of cricket. Take it forward from there.

