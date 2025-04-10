



The FIFA is happy with the decision of the Board of Directors of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to approve a proposal for 16 women's and 12 men's teams to participate in the Olympic football tournaments in the Olympic Games of Los Angeles 2028 (LA28) an important Mijlenspaal for the women's game and a powerful Mijlpaal.



The expansion of the Womens Tournament reflects the shared efforts of FIFA, the IOC and LA28 to elevate women's sport, to celebrate the power of women's game in the United States and to continue with more players and more countries on the world stage.

FIFA has always believed in the power of women's football and today's decision of the IOC council of directors is a positive step, said FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Our vision is clear: we invest in and increase opportunities for women's football at every level. More teams at the Olympic stage means more role models, more inspiration and more impact.



This development reflects our shared insight that women's football deserves more representation and visibility at the Olympic Games. We thank the IOC for the fruitful discussions that make LA28 a groundbreaking event, and we will continue to collaborate with our partners to include Futsal and beach football in the Olympic program.



FIFA Secretary -General, Mattias burialstrm, said: FIFA has been working for some time on the increase in women's teams at the Olympic Games. On behalf of FIFA, I would like to thank the IOC administration for their cooperation with us in recent months to prepare this groundbreaking decision. We are very happy with the result, but of course we will continue with full dedication to our daily and sustainable work in all relevant areas of the women's game, including competitions, technical and regulatory aspects to unlock the unmistakable potential that it has anywhere in the world.

FIFA has consistently advocated the expansion of the ladies' Olympic football tournament, also by having made a formal request to increase the number of women's teams from 12 to 16 for Paris 2024. This request was in line with Doel 7 of FIFAS Strategic objectives for the worldwide game: 2023-2027He requires more opportunities for women and girls in football and at all levels of the game.



It also builds on the success of the FIFA World Cup 2023It was expanded from 24 to 32 teams, which resulted in record -breaking involvement and presenting the emerging talent from all over the world. This step only increased the interest in the tournament, because eight debutant countries and another 184 players had the chance to perform on the world stage.

