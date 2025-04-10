



Stephenville, Texas Tarleton State Tennis is preparing for his last home game of the season on Thursday 1 pm in the Tarleton Tennis facility with a rematch against Ut Arlington before he travels to the rival Abilene Christian to In-State on Saturday. Thursday will be the senior day and the two seniors of Tarleton State will honor, Maretha Burger And Noelia lorca With a special pre-match ceremony. The competition also offers Corps Cadets Day and early upcoming fans received Boot Koozies and seat cushions. Access to Thursday competition is free. The Texans come from a competitive piece, marked by an exciting 4-3 victory over double defending WAC champions Grand Canyon last Friday. With the competition 3-3 bound, first-year student Maria Castano Delivered in the clutch. Castano dominated the third set 6-0 to secure the team win. Castano's comeback victory (3-6, 6-2, 6-0) about GCU's Angelina Mihajlovic not only sealed the upset, but also marked her 13th singles victory of the season. After a loss at no. 63 nationally arranged SMU on Sunday, the Texans will look back to bounce back in their home final against Ut Arlington before they go to Abilene for a road game. Both competitions have a considerable weight in the classification of the conference, because Tarleton State is looking for a seed of no. 1 or no. 2 in the WAC tournament. Uta won the previous matchup against the Texans 4-2 on March 30 in Arlington. This will be the first meeting in the spring with ACU. The weekend also marks a return to familiar land for Lorca, who has written history in the John TL Jones tennis facility of Abilene Christian last fall by winning the very first WAC Tennis Invitational Singles Championship. Lorca won the title with a grim three-set victory over Ana Paula Jimenez from Ut Arlington. Her championship run included four victories in three days, marked by a tiebreak victory in the opening set of the final and a Gutsy finish in the last set. Thursday's game will be a meaningful one for the Texans while they celebrate Senior Day, in honor of Lorca and colleague Senior Burger for their impact on the program. Lorca, a WAC All-Second Team and All-Tournament Team Selection, has been a consistent power in Singles and Doubles. Burger is a four-time WAC Doubles Player of the Week winner this season. Live scoring is available for all competitions in Ioncourt

