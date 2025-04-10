A few days after Pakistan's debacle in a White-Ball Tour through New Zealand, skipper Mohammad Rizwan will probably meet Mohsin Naqvi together with Starbar Azam, the chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), to get clarity about his selection in the T20I format and looking for more. A senior PCB officer told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net) on the condition of anonymity that Rizwan was frustrated about the selection of the selectors to drop him and Babar Azam for the twenty-five match Twenty20 International Series in New Zealand. The duo has sought a meeting that the PCB chef has decided to drop them to try some young players under the new captain Salman Agha after the Pakistan Team Management and Selection Committee.

The news was also confirmed by sources near Pakistan captain Rizwan.

“Rizwan will meet the PCB chairman as soon as he gets the chance to seek clarity about his ax from the T20i side,” the sources close to the Pakistan captain told Telecom Asia Sport (www.telecomasia.net).

Rizwan took over as White-Ball Skipper in October last year, but was reassured from the shorter format in Zimbabwe and was given the responsibility in the T20i series against South Africa. “I can't say anything about T20, it's not my task, just like here (in ODIs), I don't have all the things in my hands. Neither we knew neither we consulted (about T20i Axing). It was their decision and they names that decision and we accepted that as we did before,” Rizwash had after Pakistwash after Pakistwash.

Sources said Rizwan was with Loggerheads with head coach Aaqib Javed about the selection of playing Eleven for the first two games and wanted five ordinary bowlers.

Pakistan played with four regular bowlers and tried to complete the remaining 10 overs with part-timers Salman Agha and Irfan Khan. The decision turned out to be expensive because the two part-timers combined 118 runs. “Rizwan will seek more power in the selection of playing eleven for the game, and there is a possibility that if he is not given full power, he could resign from ODI Captainincy,” said the source.

Sources also said that the PCB has already communicated with a few foreign coaches to take over from interim head coach Aaqib Javed, while some former Pakistan players are also in line to take over the reins. Players will now be busy in the Pakistan Super League until May 18, after which they organize Bangladesh for five T20Is.

Rizwan hopes to get clarity about his T20i-dislocation and the freedom he will enjoy as a captain in Witte-Ball Cricket for that.