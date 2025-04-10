Gophers Mens Hockeys Decorated Season ended with nine players who proceed pro – the Minnesota Daily

Despite the early loss in the NCAA Fargo Regionals, the Gophers men's hockey earned a lot of Big Ten prizes this season and nine of their players has seen themselves join the professional competitions.

After closing the season with a record of 25-11, De Gophers earned several prizes and honorable mentions in the Big Ten conference. Two of the most important players who have received these prizes are Sam Rinzel and Jimmy Snuggered.

In addition, four Gophers received honorable mention prizes. Connor Kurth, Liam Souliere, Matthew Wood and Ryan Chesley were all part of the All-Big ten Honorable Mention Team.

Sam Rinzel

Rinzel was named Big in Defensive Player of the Year in addition to a career-high of 10 goals and 31 points this season. He was arranged in sixth place for goals and earned points by a defender.

In addition to his prizes, Rinzel signed a three -year entry -level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on 29 March.

Rinzel spoke with CHGO Sports about what it was like to make the decision to sign with the Blackhawks.

I felt that it would be good to take that next step a bit and live out my dream, Rinzel said. It is the dream of every child, so if the chance is for you, it is difficult to say no.

Jimmy Snugdoed

Snugdud ended his university career with back-to-back All-Big ten First Team Sounds after setting career heights this season with 51 points. This season he found the back of the net 24 times and made 27 assists.

Snugduded at the St. Louis Blues for a three-year entry level Deal after he was set up in the first round in the NHL entry of 2022. He will refrain from his last year of collegial hockey.

After signing his contract, snuggled with the blues and spoke about what it is like to go to the NHL after his university career.

I was really lucky to play here in Minnesota with so many good players, said Snuggerud. I like to shoot at the Puck, but I also like to play on my teammates, both things come in handy when you play with good players.

Oliver Moore

Moore signed on the same day as Rinzel for a three -year entry level deal with the Chicago Blackhawks.

Moore placed 33 points in the two seasons he played for the Gophers. This season he scored a career-best 12 goals.

Moore was a first round pick for Chicago in the NHL Entry Draft 2023.

Gophers assistant -coach Ben Gordon touched how difficult it is to see these players leave the team.

We are sad to see them leave, Gordon said. Some of them are time to continue and spread their wings a bit.

Matthew Wood

Wood signed his NHL contract with the Nashville Predators on March 29. He signed a three -year entry contract and was a first round pick for the predators back in the NHL Entry Draft 2023.

Wood played a season with the Gophers after switching from UConn. Despite his one season, the attacker set 39 points with 17 goals and 22 assists.

He ended his NCAA career with a total of 101 points in 109 games played.

Connor Kurth

Only one day after wood, Kurth signed his NHL contract with the Lightning in Tampa Bay. He signed a two-year entry level and has so far the last of the Gophers to have signed with an NHL team.

This season, Kurth had a career-high in points for the Gophers with a total of 39. He will close the rest of the season with the Syracuse Crunch, an affiliated AHL team for lightning.

Mike Koster

After five seasons with the Gophers, Koster signed on 2 April at the Iowa Heartlanders, a team of the East Coast Hockey League. The Heartlanders are affiliated with the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild.

Koster played 180 games with the Gophers, who is in third place in the program history. He made a total of 89 points in his career at Minnesota.

The defender blocked a total of 202 shots in the 180 games played for the Gophers.

Ryan Chesley

On the same day as Koster, Gophers defender Chesley joined the Ahls Hershey Bears on an amateur tryout. Chesley will end the rest of the Bears 2024-2025 season before he finally signed at the NHL Washington Capitals.

In his three years at Minnesota, Chesley received a total of 38 points and blocked 202 shots in 115 games played.

Mason Nevers

Nevers finished his five -year career at De Gophers on April 4 when he signed at the Echls Idaho Steelheads.

He played 171 games with the Gophers and was 66 points, 27 goals and 39 assists. In his five years, Nevers Minnesota helped to win three Big for regular seasonal titles and a Big Ten Championship.

Aaron Huglen

Huglen became the last Gophers player from April 9 to draw with a Pro team, a deal with the AHLS inkgen Wilkes-Barre/SCRANTON Penguins on 7 April.

The senior played a total of 150 games with the Gophers in his four seasons. He set a total of 32 goals, 41 assists and 73 points.

Huglen received the last Big ten Award in the team, because he was one of the seven that the Big Ten Sportsmanship Award received.

Assistant -coach Gordon hopes that for the following season things will go as they always have, despite the loss of players.

New boys will step into the team in new roles, Gordon said. Everyone is excited, they understand that this is how things are going.