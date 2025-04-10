



Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani praises Noorjahan Jamani, a radiant para-athlete, showered for her exceptional performance at the National Para Table Tennis Championships 2024-25. “Just an incredible week in Adani again,” Mr Adani wrote about X. “Great congratulations to Noorjahan Jamani at Adani airports,” he added. Mrs. Jamani picked up a gold at the UTT National Para TT championships and followed it with a gold in women's singles – class 6, silver in mixed double and bronze in women's doubles – a medal sleeve that Gautam Adani described as “extraordinary” and a moment of pride for the entire group. “An extraordinary medal sleeve that fulfills us with pride,” the industrialist wrote alongside a photo of himself alongside Mrs. Jamani who proudly wore her medals. Just another incredible week at Adani!

Great congratulations to Noorjahan Jamani from Adani Airports! Gold on the UTT National Par TT Championships, followed by another gold (ladies singles class 6), silver (mixed doubles) and bronze (women's doubles) at the National Para TT https://t.co/RXMCQ4GBSG pic.twitter.com/zls3hrsrgl Gautam Adani (@Gautam_adani) April 10, 2025 Representative of the Ahmedabad Racquet Academy (ARA), Mrs. Jamani participated in the Women's Singles Class 8 category during one part of the UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championships and reached the semi -final. The UTT Para Table Tennis National Ranking Championships 2024-25, held under the Aegis of the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), is one of the most important para-sport events in the country. The championship attracted around 260 para athletes from all over India. The first edition of this season's championship was held from 26 – 28 November 2024 in Abhay Prashal in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, while the second edition took place from 17-19 March this year in Vadodara, organized by the Table Tennis Association Baroda. In the same position, Gautam Adani also recognized Kay Mehta of the Adani Business Development Team and celebrated him as his own 'Bungee Champion' of the company. He was also in the photo in a wheelchair. “Also with me is another fearless performance, Kay Mehta, our Bizdev team -our own Bungee champion,” Mr. Adani wrote. Although he was a wheelchair -bound, Mr. Mehta previously went to Bungee Jump in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand. “Most people do it for the sensation. Kay Mehta, our own Adanian, made it to make an explanation,” Mr Adani said earlier in a separate position. “From the heights of Rishikesh, tied up in his wheelchair, Kay took a leap that told the world: no opportunities, no fear, Willpower can stop.” Mr Adani ended the post with: “Only those who have the passion to touch the air are those who can fly. We let it happen.” (Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, a company of Adani Group.)



