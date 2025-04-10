President Trump welcomes the football team of the Bizon in the White House – Inforum





Washington The North Dakota football team spent the day in the capital of the country on Wednesday to celebrate and be recognized for its record 10th NCAA Football Championship Subdivision Division I National Championship. The day was emphasized by the second visit of the Bizon to the White House to meet and visit President Donald Trump. The team also visited Washington in March 2019 after the seventh national title. President Donald J. Trump welcomed the North Dakota State University @Ndsu Football team to the White House as recognition for their 10th NCAA Division I FCS National Championship and 2025 Title. Is bison !!! pic.twitter.com/xr2hcrm5ow – The White House (@Whitehouse) April 10, 2025 This year's visit was arranged by North Dakota Sens. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer after talking to President Trump about an invitation to the bison to come to the White House. The delegation announced the visit last month. The NDSU Bison had a great season and won their 10th FCS championship, but not just that, they are great student athletes who represent our state well every day, said Hoeven in a press release. When I asked President Trump about bringing the bison to the White House, he quickly agreed and later even made a nice video with me with Hoorns. We appreciate President Trump in honor of their performances in the White House and had a great time to host them in Capitol, USA today. The players, coaches and employees really earn these awards and we look forward to all their future successes. The team left Fargo on Wednesday at 5.30 am. After the landing in Washington, Hoeven, Cramer and North Dakota Rep. Julie Fedorchak A team lunch in the US Capitol, where the Bison heard comments from the North Dakota delegation together with Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville, a former university football coach. NDSU Atletic director Matt Larsen, head coach Tim Polasek and team captains also shared comments. Hoeven presented the team two framed American flags that once flew over the Capitol, one in honor of the national title of 2024 and the second in honor of former associated head coach/Quarterbacks coach Randy Hedberg, who announced his retirement in January after 45 years of coaching at the collegial level. After a Capitol tour and team photo, NDSU traveled to the White House, where the team was greeted with music from the US Marine Corps Band. President Trump arrived to greet the team around 6 pm in the eastern time. Polaseek presented the president a bison sweater with a Trump name plate and the No. 47, while NDSU receiver Bralon Henderson Trump donated a bison helmet. President Trump spoke to the team and posed for a photo in the East Room before inviting the team in the Oval Office for more photos and leaving around 7 pm local time. The Bison finished the season 14-2, covered by a 35-32 victory over the state of Montana in the FCS National Championship match in January.

