EIU scheme for men's tennis week

Eastern Illinois Herentennis closes the 2025 schedule on Saturday while the Panthers Tennessee Tech hosts for Senior Day.

The match is scheduled for a starting time of 10 am and is played at Charleston High School due to damage to the Rex Darling Courts of EIU in last week's storms.

EIU will honor seniors Tyler Carlin ” Zach White And Peaks of Bouman Prior to the competition.

Carlin is in his fourth year as a member of the program. This season he has placed a 6-17 record in Singles game between no. 2 and no. 5 places in the game order. In doubles he is 8-9 on the year that it is successful to play with Zach White On the number 2 Doubles place where they posted an 8-1 record, including 2-0 in Horizon League game.

White is in his second year as a member of the program after switching from Oost -Kentucky. This season he plays 4-20 in Singles with competition at no. 1, no. 2 and no. 3 places in the playing order. Last week he played at the number 1 Singles place against Kentucky opposite Ita -ranked opponents in both games. The four wins of White came to the No. 3 Singles place. In Doubles Play, White this season is 10-14 with the majority of his success on the number 2 doubles with Tyler Carlin .

Bouman is played at EiU in his first season after switching the program this year from Lander University. Bouman was played 6-12 this season with 15 of his 18 games at number 1 singles where he posted a 5-10 record. This season he has placed a 11-6 record in doubles with an 8-4 record on the number 3 Doubles place.

On Tuesday, EIU lost two games on Ita Rangen No. 37 Kentucky, because the Panther's last four games against ITA had been arranged opponents.