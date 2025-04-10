Rochester, NY Ride -Alumnus and former captain Mattthomas '98 was named the eighth head coach in Rit Men's Hockey History on Thursday.

Thomas immediately jumped into coaching after graduation and has more than 26 years of experience at both the NCAA Division I and the professional ranks, including the last four seasons as assistant coach at the Providence Bruins the American Hockey League (AHL) filiate of the NHL Boston Bruins.

“I am delighted to welcome Matt on ride as our new men's hockey coach,” says Rit Executive Director of Athletics Jacqueline Nicholson. “He brings a winning family tree back to his Alma Mater and I am convinced that he will continue the success that our program has enjoyed since he was on the ride bank. We look at him and his family to welcome in the ride community and cannot wait to see what the next chapter of Rit Men's Hockey will bring.”

Rit Hombey Head Coaches

2025 – Matt Thomas

1999-25 Wayne Wilson

1989-99 Eric Hoffberg

1988-89 Buddy Powers

1984-88 Bruce Delventhal

1980-84 Brian Mason

1968-80 Daryl Sullivan

1964-68 Jim Heffer

“I am really worshiped and excited to return to my Alma Mater as the new head coach of the Men's Hockey program,” said Thomas. “This is a special moment for me, because ride played an important role in my development, both as a player and as a person. The opportunity to give back to the program and the institution that helped form my career is a dream come true.”

Thomas joined the coaching staff of the Bruins in 2021 when Ryan Mougenel was promoted to head coach. Responsible for the development of the defensive player, together with managing the Power-Play units, Thomas was part of the performances of four consecutive Calder Cup Playoffs, while the Bruins are not lower than second in the Atlantic Division, including a first place in 2022-23.

Thomas spent the previous three seasons as general director and head coach of the Cincinnati Cyclones, the former affiliate of the East Coast Hockey League (Echl) of the Buffalo Sabres of the NHL. In his first season, Thomas led the cyclones to the Brabham Cup title 2019 as an Echl regular seasonal champions with a record of 51-13-8, including a 30-2-4 home brand to bind the ECHL record for most home wins and the least regulatory losses in a single season. He was honored with the John Brophy Trophy, awarded annually to the Echl coach of the year.

No stranger to success in the Echl, Thomas also served five seasons as head coach and general director of the Stockton Thunder (2009-13), including a run to Western Conference Championship in 2013. He also served in the same role at the Fresno Falcons, with a record of 2005-08. Thomas received his Echl start with the Atlantic City Boardwalk pest heads (2002-05) and won the Kelly Cup championship of 2003 during a two-year Stint as an assistant coach before he was promoted to head coach for the 2004-05 season.

Thomas collected a record of 431-255-96 (.613 W%) in 11 in total seasons as an Echl head coach, who coached the sixth in competition history in victories and games. He is also coached second in Echl history with 108 postseason games, third with 54 postseason -victories and bound for the third with 10 Playoff performances. Thomas was also selected to coach in three Echl All-Starclassics that are most bound in competition history.

Thomas also has five seasons NCAA head coaching experience, which supervises the program at the University of Alaska Serchorage of 2013-18. Thomas 'term of office included leading the Seawolves' to a 18-16-4 record during his first year the first winning campaign in 20 season.

Thomas, born in Maple Ridge, British Columbia, appeared in 102 games during his ride play career, a total of 72 points on 25 goals and 47 assists. Rit played in four-right ECAC-West title matches during his playing support and won the 1995-96 championship on the way to the first of three consecutive performances in the NCAA Division III Tournament. The Tigers ran to the National Championship game of 1995-96, in which Potsdam wipe twice in Ritter Arena in the national quarterfinals, before he removed host Wisconsin-River Falls, 2-1, in the semi-final. Rit fell on title defender Middlebury, 3-2, in the national championship game.

The first coaching option of Thomas, who graduated with a diploma in criminal law/pre-law, was as an assistant coach at his Alma Mater for a season under head coach Eric Hoffberg. The Tigers ended the 1998-99 season with a 27-3-2 record, including a run to the semi-final of the NCAA Division III tournament.

Thomas spent the following three seasons as an assistant coach at the University of Maine and joined a staff who had just won the national championship in 1999 and went to make three NCAA performances, including a run back to the National Championship game of 2002.

Thomas is introduced to the community during a press conference planned for next Thursday, April 17 at 11 am in the Gene Polisseni Center.

Ride -head coach Matt Thomas

First of all, I want to thank my wife Andrea and my sons Devlin and Gavin for their support during this process.

I would like executive athletic director Jacqueline Nicholson, Dr. Thank Sandy Johnson and the search committee for this honor. I also want to expand my congratulations to Wayne Wilson with his impressive career at Rit and the NCAA coaching. He and his staff have made an unforgettable marking on ride hockey.

I would like to expand my genuine gratitude to the Boston Bruins organization for the incredible experiences and the invaluable lessons I have received in the last four years. It has been an absolute privilege to be part of such a legendary franchise, and I am grateful to everyone for their support and for the opportunity to grow professionally during my time with them.

I am pleased to continue the proud tradition of winning hockey that this program has defined for so many years. I look forward to the first game and the great support that our fans and the corner team offer our team. I am committed to developing our student athletes, not only as hockey players, but as individuals who excel on and out of the ice. The basis of our success will be built through hard work, discipline and a strong team-first mentality, with a focus on player development in everything we do.

I look forward to working with our dedicated employees, players and supporters to bring Rit hockey to new heights and to continue to build a program that embodies Excellency and Resilience. The future is rosy and I am very happy to be part of it.

Thanks again to the ride community for this incredible opportunity. Let us continue to grow the tradition and bring success to ride.