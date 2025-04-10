



A look back at local, national and world events via Deseret News Archives. On April 10, 1971, the American table tennis team in China arrived at the invitation of the Communist Government for a goodwill visit that became known as ping-pong diplomacy. That year, nine players from the American table tennis team took a historical trip to China and became the first delegation of Americans to visit the country in decades. After the Chinese Revolution of 1949 there were no diplomatic ties, limited trade and few contacts between the United States and China. Their journey was the start of what became known as ping-pong diplomacy and helped to lay the foundation for the creation of official diplomatic relations between the United States and China. Ping-pong diplomacy also led to improved people-to-people understanding and cultural exchange. According to historical reports, the American team was at the World Table Tennis Championship of 1971 in Nagoya, Japan, when a meeting between Glenn Cowan of the American team and Zhuang Zedong of the Chinese team became an international sensation. Cowan had missed his bus after training and boarded the Chinese teams. Zhuang approached the American, shook his hand and offered him an image of the Huangshan -Bergen on a piece of sides. The front page of the Deseret News on April 14, 1971, because the relations between China and the United States took a turn for the positive after a trip through the American table tennis team in Beijing. When they left the bus, journalists took pictures of the two together. Two days later, the American team received an official invitation to travel to China and play exhibition matches against the Chinese team. The United States accepted the invitation and everyone hurried to make agreements. US Department of State Consular Officials in Japan, prior to the teams that are further to China, has made a simple but in -depth change in their passports. On the page Warning travelers for legal fines for travel to or in communist -controlled parts of the listed countries, the officials simply took a black marker and carefully pierced China. The headlines in the Deseret news in mid-April followed the daily interactions with the American athletes. Tennis players in Red China Small hope opens in Red China Wall Table tennis team will talk to China In 1972, US President Richard Nixon made a trip to China. Here are some stories from Deseret News Archives about the trip and diplomacy with China: Was Mao Monster or Chinese hero? Mao Mementos a click away Nixon's visit to China 20 years ago History changed Football can help the ties between us, China Qatar -Outreach broadens with ping -pong diplomacy Deseret News Archives: Nixon's trip to China ended with a promise and a few pandas https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9GV_Z7HI0U

