Penn state frozen four men's ice hockey: channel, streaming





Penn State Football Players Ball Out Out Out on Pro Day 2025 10 Nittany Lions participated on Friday in exercises and tests for NFL Scouts in State College. The ice hockey team of Penn State Men will try to write history tonight. The Nittany Lions will try to win and move forward in their first frozen four appearance in school history when they compete against ice hockey force, Boston University. They play in the semi -final at 8:30 PM (ET) NCAA in the Enterprise Center, the home base of the NHL St. Louis Blues. Title National Champion Denver plays Western Michigan in the opener at 5:30 PM. Penn State hopes to continue the magical reversal in the middle season, so that it has only loses twice in regulations since 11 January. Lion (22-13-4) In one way or another, 0-8 started in the Big Ten for an unlikely recovery that brought them further than ever before under long-term head coach Guy Gadowsky. De Leeuwen run on the productive play material of Aiden Fink (PSU Single season Record 52 points, 29 assists) and the hot goal conference of Transfer Arsenii Sergeev (15-4-4 since January 3). Boston University (23-12-2) makes its third consecutive frozen four appearance. Here is how you can view Penn State in the Frozen Four from Thursday, including time, TV schedule and streaming information: Which channel can I look in the frozen four of Penn State Men's Ice Hockey? TV channel: ESPN2 Radio: Penn State Sports Network View the Frozen Four with a FUBO free trial period How can I stream Penn State Men's ice hockey in the frozen four? Live stream: Fubo (free test)" ESPN+ (Subscription) Penn State Men's Ice Hockey 'Watch Party' Penn State will organize a free "Watch Party" tonight, which shows the competition at the Jumbotron in the Pegula Ice Arena. Doors open Rod Martin, the Ice Arena broadcaster, will call the competition at 7:30 PM. Penn state in the frozen four Date: Thursday and Saturday April 10, April 12

Thursday and Saturday April 10, April 12 Start time: Thursday semi -final Denver vs. Western Michigan, 5 pm; Penn State vs. Boston University, 8:30 PM Saturday Championship Semi -Final Winners, 7:30 PM

Thursday semi -final Denver vs. Western Michigan, 5 pm; Penn State vs. Boston University, 8:30 PM Saturday Championship Semi -Final Winners, 7:30 PM Where: Enterprise Center, the home of the NHLS St. Louis Blues. Shop Penn State Frozen Four Gear Penn State schedule 2024-25 October 5: EN AKSA, W, (4-3) OT

October 6: In Alaska, W, (5-0)

October 12: In Quinnipiac, L (3-2)

October 25: St. Lawrence, W, (3-2)

October 26: St. Lawrence, W, (3-1)

November 1: In Minnesota, L, (3-1)

November 2: Minnesota, L, (1-0)

November 15: Wisconsin, L, (5-4) OT

November 16: Wisconsin, L, (6-3)

November 22: Michigan, L, (6-5)

November 23: Michigan, L, (10-6)

November 26: Colgate, W, (3-2)

November 27: Colgate, W, (7-1)

December 5: In Ohio State, L, (4-0)

December 6: In Ohio State, L, (4-2)

December 12: vs. Army, W, (4-1)

January 3: vs. Notre Dame, T, (3-3)

Jan. 5: vs. Notre Dame, W, (3-0)

January 10: Michigan State, L, (6-4)

January 11: Michigan State, T, (2-2)

January 17: Canisius, W, (4-0)

January 18: Canisius, W, (3-2)

January 24: Ohio State, T, (6-6)

January 25: Ohio State, W, (3-2) OT

January 31: In Michigan, W, (5-4)

February 1: In Michigan, L, (7-3)

February 7: In Wisconsin, W, (2-0)

February 8: In Wisconsin, W, (6-2)

February 14: Notre Dame, W, (5-3)

February 15: Notre Dame, W, (3-2)

February 21: at Michigan State, T, (2-2)

February 22: In Michigan State, W, (3-2)

February 28: Minnesota, W, (4-3), OT

March 1: Minnesota, L, (5-3)

March 7: In Michigan, W, (6-5) Ot Big Ten Tournament

March 8: In Michigan, W, (5-2) Big Ten Tournament

March 15: In Ohio State, L, (4-3) Ot Big Ten Tournament

March 28: vs. Maine, W, (5-1) NCAA Tournament, Allentown

March 30: vs. Connecticut, W, (3-2) OT NCAA Tournament, Allentown

April 10: Boston University, Frozen Four, St. Louis

April 12: Frozen Four, St. Louis Frank Bodani treats Penn State Wrestling for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him via [email protected] And follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ydrpennstate.

