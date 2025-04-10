



Harare, Zimbabwe Another impressive fight back saw Ireland among the 19-year-old men back in the game at Takashinga Cricket Club But just miss during crucial moments. For a change of environment, the two games now played in Takashinga Cricket Club, where Game Five of the series would also be played. Ireland only struck after losing the throw. There were three changes from the side that played in Game Three of the series in Harare Sports Club. Sebastian Yeates came in playing XI, together with Reuben Wilson and Thomas Ford. Alex Armstrong, Peter Le Roux and Ethan Marshall went out. In the beginning, Ireland was in trouble at 40-1 and then suddenly 40-2 when Freddie Ogilby and James West were removed successively. At 91-4 in 24one About, Ireland needed an extra momentum, which then arrived in the form of Adam Leckey with his exceptional innings of 88 of 86 first to build a total, but also to bring the score rate. Sebastian Dijkstra continued his good form with an invaluable half century that built a strong partnership with Leckey and brought Ireland to a defensible 241-6. In response, Thomas Ford received an early breakthrough in the 8one over. However, it was only on the 28one That Ireland would get another man Dijkstra. James Wests Leg-Spin still produced a wicket. A rise via Oliver Riley and Freddie Ogilby then almost laid the cat between the pigeons. Dijkstra continued to keep things tight during his ten overs with 1-34, including two girls. Zimbabwe, however, successfully negotiated its way through these moments of pressure to enter the finish line. Match Summary Ireland younger than 19 men against Zimbabwe Under-19 Men, 4one Youth Odi, Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe 10 April 2025 Ireland 241-6 (50 overs; a leckey 88, s Dijkstra 62; s Pull 1-28) Zimbabwe 243-4 (45.5 Overs; L Chiwala 77; s Dijkstra 1-34, t Ford 1-37) Zimbabwe Under-19S men won by six wickets

