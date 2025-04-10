Rank the best recipients in the University Football for 2025

Who will be the best receiver in the University Football in 2025? It seems that this is not a very difficult question.

We asked a group of our reporters that question and the answer was unanimous: Ohio State phenomenon Jeremiah Smith. In fact, the five polls that we have held about the top players and coaches for the coming season, this is the only one who returned with an undisputed winner.

Our panel was asked to vote for their top 10 pass catchers for the 2025 season (including tight ends), and we divided points based on their selections (10 points for first place, 9 points for second place and so on).

In addition to Smith, only one other player appeared on all 10 ballot papers: Ryan Williams from Alabama, another first -year student who immediately had an impact. But then the mood was wide open. The list contains players who returned from injuries, transfers from last season who touched it with their new teams and some who are looking for similar breakthroughs after a visit to the portal this season.

Here is a look at our choices for the top 10 recipients in the University Football:

Points: 100 (10 of 10 votes in the first place)

2024 Statistics: 76 receptions, 1,315 Yards, 17.3 meters average, 16 TDs (1 hasting)

Rarely generate incoming first -year students did as much hype as Smith did and then actually surpass it. He did not win the Biletnikoff prize as the best receiver of the nation, but good luck finding a coach who would rather give someone above the Buckeyes star. He had three or more receptions in all except one game and reached the end zone in 12 of the 16 games of Ohio State.

After achieving Big Ten Freshman and Receiver of the Year Honors, the 6-foot-3, 215-pound Smith will start its second season as a bona fide Heisman Trophy Competent, and he could be the best player in his position for two more years before he qualifies for the NFL design. It is a rare place for such a young player to occupy, but Smith is a rare talent. – Adam Rittenberg

Points: 82

2024 Statistics: 48 Receptions, 865 Yards, 18-Yard Average, 10 TDs (2 Hasts)

Williams did not finish his first -year season as he started, but still turned out to be one of the most explosive players in the nation. He had five touchdown -catches in his first four games, including the game winner against Georgia, and ended the season with 10 touchdowns (8 received, 2 hasting).

Williams on average 18 yards per catch and in fourth place in fourth place with five receptions of 50-plus meter. Look for even more large plays in 2025, especially with Ryan Grubb who comes in as the new attacking coordinator of Alabama. – Chris Low

Points: 68

2024 Statistics: 75 receptions, 1,101 yards, 14.7 meters on average, 10 TDs

The former transfer Colorado returned from the knee injury that put him offside almost the entire season of 2023 and immediately became a key figure for the Sun Devils, emerging as the leading Downfield target in an attack driven by 1,711-Yard Rusher Cam Skattebo. Tyson's production earned him BIG 12 offensive newcomer of the year. An injury to the upper body kept him offside for the late season of the Sun Devils.

The reliability of Tyson was enormous for ASU. He overshadowed 100 meters who received five times, registered 12 third-down receptions (National 17th) and had more red zone goals (16) than all except 22 wide recipients throughout the country. With the state of Arizona expects to shift his attacking balance without a skattebo in the Achterveld, Tyson should see even more of the ball as the go-to-weapon for Heisman Trophy-Edger Sam Leavitt in 2025.- Eli Lermerman

Points: 46

2024 Statistics: 53 receptions, 957 Yards, on average 18.1 meters, 8 TDS

Sarratt is a success story for the portal era. The 6-foot-2, 209 pounder was overlooked from high school and became a direct star for Saint Francis (Pa.) In FCS, with 42 passes caught for 700 yards and 13 touchdowns. He walked that in the success of James Madison in 2023 (82 catches, 1.191 Yards, 8 TDs) and then followed Curt Cignetti to Indiana, where he became the leading receiver of a Playoff team.

He enjoyed four 100-year performance last season, and among players with at least 80 goals he is eighth in yards per reception (18.1) and 10th in success rate (59.1%). He is efficient and explosive, and if Indiana plays at a high level again, he will be one of the main reasons. – Bill Connelly

Points: 40

2024 Statistics (with Georgia Tech): 56 receptions, 754 yards, an average of 13.5 meters, 3 TDs; Wears, 131 Yards, 1 TD

Singleton, the number 4 overall player in ESPN's transfer rankings in December, was extremely coveted when entering the portal. The former first-year All-American finished second in ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year votes in 2023 and has set up 1,849 All-Purph Yards and 10 total scores in its first two college seasons.

Singleton also ran at Georgia Tech, with a personal record of 10.32 seconds in the 100-meter dashboard. The Speedster hopes to play on his early NFL concept potential in an Auburn attack that is seriously reloading with Portal Pick-Up this season. – Max Olson

Antonio Williams helped Clemson's passing attack to breathe new life with a Bounce-Back season in 2024. Bob Dannan / Imagn Images

Points: 30

2024 Statistics: 75 receptions, 904 Yards, average of 12.1 meters, 12 TDs (1 hurry)

There were growing concerns about what had happened with the wide reception room of Clemson in the 2024 season, but Williams helped to rest. A first-year all-America selection in 2022, he had wiped out injuries for most of his 2023 season, but he returned last fall to include career heights in receptions (75), who received Yards (904), received touchdowns (11) and offensive snaps.

Williams was the first Clemson player to reach 75 or more receptions since Amari Rodgers in 2020, and the first with 10 or more touchdown receptions since Tee Higgins in 2019 (13). He was also a factor on the efficiency of the point, on average 9.7 yards per return. – Rittenberg

Points: 29

2024 Statistics: 48 receptions, 613 yards, on average 12.8 meters, 5 TDs

Few recurring Wideouts bring more talent to the table than Stewart. The former five -star recruit went through UPS and Downs in two seasons at Texas A&M, but really impressed the Oregon coaching staff last season and comes back for his last year to prove that he can become an elite playmaker.

Stewart has changed 139 careerecatches to 1,776 Yards and 11 touchdowns with six 100-Yard versions, including a career-best 149 yards in the regular season of the Ducks on Ohio State. Tez Johnson and Traeshon Holden continue to the NFL, Stewart offers a lot of opportunity to see a lot of goals this fall. – Olson

Points: 21

2024 Statistics: 41 receptions, 708 yards, 17.3 meters average, 5 TDs

An ankle injury in the middle season rejected his songs from the entire season, but Wesco has realized his blue chip status both early and late in his first season. In September he caught passes of 51 and 76 meters against Appalachian State and 70 and 34 against Stanford; After his return of an injury, he played in Clemson's ACC Championship Game victory, with eight steps for 143 yards and two scores.

On a team hungry for large plays, nine of his 41 receptions won at least 34 meters, and while he was a bit up (he was mentioned last season on 6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and improves his short-route game, he only becomes more dangerous on the long balls. Clemson comes in 2025 with top 10 invoicing, and both the production of Wesco and his potential for even larger heights are an important reason for this. – Connelly

Points: 19

2024 Statistics: 52 receptions, 733 Yards, 14.1 meters average, 4 TDS

One of the best prospects of the nation when he participated in high school, Tate last season was the number 3 option for the Buckeyes and still caught 52 fits for 733 Yards and four touchdowns. The 6-2, 191 pound Junior will combine with Jeremiah Smith to give Ohio State one of the best pass-catching combo's in the country.

Tate on average 14.1 yards per catch last season and had five catches of 30 meters or longer. There was some chatter after the season that Tate could pass, but he said he had never thought about leaving the state of Ohio. He is a heavy, physical matchup for opposite cornerbacks and has the speed to make big games on the field. – Low

Points: 19

2024 Statistics (with NC status): 53 receptions, 460 yards, on average 8.7 meters, 6 TDs; 19 Wear, 36 Yards, 2 TDs

The 5-foot-11 Pass Catcher broke the first-year reception of the NC State (71 catches) and became a first-year all-American with 1,159 all-purphoses yards and 10 touchdowns in 2023. The Wolfpack regressed last fall, and so was a Frequentwit and he would be a Frequentwit and he would and he would be nemy and he would be national and witwit and he would be nation of 8 and witwit and he would be national and witwitwit, but he would be national and wolf-enatelit and the conepcion and wolf-wit 8 and witwitwit and the conepcion and wolf wit8 and 12th in the sec in the sec in the sec in the sec. years ago.

Conceptcion's 16 touchdowns In the past two seasons, 14th most nationally are bound in that period. In a re -made Texas A&M broad recipient unit in addition to transfers Mario Craver and Jonah Wilson, Conceptcion could be the key to turn around 87th in passing yards per match in 2024. – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – – Lederman

Also received votes: Nic Anderson, LSU, 18 points; Cam Coleman, Auburn, 17; Eric Rivers, Georgia Tech, 14; Zachariah Branch, Georgia, 7; Makai Lemon, USC, 6; Barion Brown, LSU 5; Eugene Wilson III, Florida 5; Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon (te), 5; Devonte Ross, Penn State, 4; Aaron Anderson, LSU, 3; Malachi Fields, Notre Dame, 3; Deion Burks, Oklahoma, 2; Oscar Delp, Georgia (te), 2; Ryan Wingo, Texas, 2; Dakborien Moore, Oregon, 1; Max Klare, Ohio State (te), 1; Nick Marsh, Michigan State, 1