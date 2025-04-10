GRowing in South Philadelphia, not many children around Vinny Borgesi played hockey.

His family didn't have much background in sport. Yet he fell in love with the first time his father put him on skating.

But it not only led him to found his passion, it also led him to two of his best friends, Andrew Centrella and Sonny Dinubile.

At the age of 8, they would come off the ice after the training and go to Borgesis House for more hockey. Swee through steeped and full of energy, the trio would make each other rough during intense games of mini sticks in the basement.

While their love for the game brought them together, the shared experiences of the ice forged a deeper band: traveling around the east coast, shouted in the back of the car on their way to the ice rink, hall hockey during tournaments, and of course knee paste hockey in the basement.

Were older now and all played college hockey, but at the same time the memories I never forget [are] In my basement and playing hockey together and going to road trips together and being in the car together for long car journeys, Borgesi said.

But to pursue their dreams, the three defenders had to look outside the city.

Borgesi left the house at the age of 15 before the South Kent selects in Connecticut after attending St. Josephs Prep for his first year. The decision was not easy for Borgesi, a proud Philadelphian and a self-proclaimed Mamas boy.

When Borgesi moved to Nebraska to live and play for a Billet family for the Tri-City Storm in the United States Hockey League, things were even more difficult, this time for his parents, Maria and Vinny Borgesi. While Borgesi was in South Kent, his father would ride up every weekend to see him play, and he couldn't do it anymore.

That was the roughest time for us because it was literally two aircraft trips, and it was just a different way of life, Maria Borgesi said. He was just that far away, and he was only 16 and became 17 that year.

Centrella was the next to go to the Prep after two years. He went to the Northwood school in Lake Placid, NY, where the Herb Brooks Arena was his ice rink.

This time, Centrella credits to a boy to change a man. Outside the ice, things such as learning structure, time management and having a routine with the territory.

Now that I am at the university, I was well prepared for this, said Centrella. I've been living away for a while, so it's almost a routine now, and it's just a part of me.

Neither Borgesi nor Centella once had a prom. They were busy selecting 15 and select 17 American hockey player development camps and play against names that would recognize a hockey fan, such as Cutter Gauthier.

The most recognizable name for Philly fans: Matvei Michkov, against whom Borgesi played during the Olympic medal match of 2020 Youth Olympic Games in Switzerland.

He was probably one of the best players in the world at that time, Borgesi said. It is also quite cool to say that I was on the same ice and played against him, trying to close him off at one point. He was an incredible player.

Borgesi said that hell never takes the chance to represent his country as a matter of course, especially with his family who travels to view him. That experience helped him to realize that he could have a future in sport.

You wear those colors, and you never look back, Borgesi said. You want to be the most selfless person you can be if you have those colors. So to wear that sweater was definitely something that is sick never, never forgotten.

There is no Sonny without hockey

While Borgesi and Centrella were gone at school, Dinubile took the time away from the game. In 2017, Dinubiles brother, Salvatore Tankie Dinubile, a hockey player at St. Josephs Prep, was murdered. Sonny was then in the eighth grade.

Before Sonny could walk, we literally said he could skate, their sister, Ciarra Bianculli, said. He has recorded himself a bit in the sport, I want to say, even more than tankie ever, and I think that he had really good friends, such as Andrew and Vinny. … they all just fed each other. Now watch Sonny, and think about where he came from, from a 2-year-old, to watching tankie playing, having to take a break after everything that happened, it's a really inspiring story.

At the age of 17, Sonny found his way back to the sport.

Bianculli said it felt like their family was taking on a fresh air when he returned to the ice.

There is no Sonny without hockey. There is no hockey without Sonny. So we were so happy, said Bianculli. I almost look at it as if it were a kind of therapy for him, because he returned to do something that he loved, and he was able to take all the grief he had.

He trusted one of his coaches, Tony Voce, a former Phantoms player who died of a heart attack in July. He was 43.

I skated with Tony from when I was 17 until last year. So that is clearly four years, of course, Dinubile said every day in the summer. He helped me get better. When I was myself, he would help me, build more confidence, just continue.

After completing his time in Junior Hockey, Dinubile played in the North American Hockey League for the rebels of Philadelphia from Hollydell Arena in Sewell. Dinubile was coached by Matthew Gaudreau, who died in August after he and his brother, Johnny Gaudreau, were hit by an alleged drunken driver while driving on their bikes.

He was the person I would talk to every day. Even if I felt good, I will talk to Matt. Because I know Matt, he would give me the best advice, Dinubile said. He was honest with me. He would tell me if I was terrible. He told me if I was good.

After recording 39 points in 119 games during his two seasons with the rebels, Dinuble, who never had plans to go to university, started his first year at Neumann University in the fall of 2024.

Of all the coaches with whom I spoke, [Michael Hedden] Was definitely the best, said Dinubile. I know that if I want to keep playing after university, he the man who is going to get me somewhere.

Centrella was called from the Northwood School in New York to play for the Omaha Lancers in Nebraska, and Centrella said he was being thrown straight into the fire. After he had three assists in four games in his first season and five assists in 12 games in his second season, Providence College was one of the schools.

After playing for the Omaha Lancers, Centrella was traded to the Phantoms of Youngstown, where he helped his team to lead a Clark Cup trophy as an alternative captain.

It really brought the passion back for me with hockey, said Centrella. There is no better feeling than winning a championship with a group of boys with whom you do it all year round.

Centrella is now in his second season with the brothers, who have ended the season as the 10th Range Team in the countryAnd this season had 14 points and 23 blocks in 34 games. The Friars season ended in the first round of the NCAA tournament with a 5-1 loss for Denver.

For Borgesi, the university process started a few years earlier, during his first year at the Prep when he caught the attention of NorthEasters during a trip to Boston.

This season he registered 22 points and 51 blocks in 32 games and was a nominee of Howey Baker Memorial Award.

The Husky's defeated Merrimack in the Hockey East Tournament before beating the top team in the country, Boston College, to continue to the semi -final. Northeast became the first ninth seed that came so far in the Hockey East tournament.

It was a full-circle moment for Borgesi, who remembered that he was 10 or 11 years old and went to a match in which Boston College played Merrimack.

Those moments there bring me a bit, Borgesi said. Every time I get a police escort [TD Garden]It is like, yes, this is something I have dreamed of and wanted to live.

Another moment is that he steps on the ice and sees Centrella on the other side.

They faced each other four times in 2024-25. Providence came at the top of three games, while Northeastern achieved a shootout victory against the brothers.

I always played against Vinny or played with him, so I know what kind of player he is, said Centrella. He is doing really well now, and it's great to see that. And, from one of his good friends who grew up with playing with him, I think it's always a good time to share the ice with him.

Soon all three will be together again when their schedules overlap in the summer.

Dinubile, whose first -year season was demolished by a torn Labrum in his shoulder, said that when the trio skates together in the summer, he enjoys the support that comes from being them.

Looking how good they are, I just look and try to model my game around both. They are both two different style players, so I can learn from both, what I could do to get better, Dinubile said. Skating with them in the summers builds your self -confidence. Looking at them, learning from them and just being with them in the dressing room, helps me to be a better person, to be a better player.

To have each other's backs, three children come from Philly who play the game and have been friends forever, it is a band that I think it can never be broken. We all look up at each other. Vinny Borgesi

Things have changed since they were 8 years old, but really, things are not so different. Mini sticks turned into full equipment and the basement they used to play has changed to packaged university jobs. But their support for each other has not changed