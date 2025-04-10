Baseball welcomes Bryant in Southern Tier for series





Vestal, NY The Binghamton baseball team returns for his first series in the Bearcats Baseball complex in three weeks, while the program this weekend defending America East Conference champion Bryant (12-15-1, 2-4 America East) welcomes three games for three games this weekend. The Bearcats (14-14, 5-4 America East) recently break their four-game Losing Streak after beating UMBC 14-1 in the last matchup of a Doublehead on April 5. Second Honkman Zack Kent Hit a grand slam in the fifth inning, the 10th home run of the three-game series for the Bearcats. The junior eventually rode in a career-high six runs on two hits against the retrievers. Senior third baseman Devan Bade also went 3-out-4 with two RBI, while senior dh Zach Rogacki If an RBI recorded on three hits. By going 6-out-12 on the plate against the retrievers, Rogacki leads the Bearcats with an impact average of .396 and an OPS of 1,030. Bolton also continues his great first -year season with his oblique line now .368/.442/.509. Bryant comes from a few non-conference matches and falls to Brown for the first time 10-6 on April 1 before he defeated New Haven 4-2 on April 6. The last conference series of the Bulldogs took place from 28-29 March in Umass Lowell, where the Bulldogs lost two of the three games. Junior Infielder Drew Wyers leads the team in hitting with a stroke average of .380 and an OPS of 1,098. Junior Catcher Brandyn Durand now has six home runs and 26 RBIs, who is first in the team in both categories. On the Heuvel, first-year student Michael Belcher has set a team-high 33 batters with more than 29.1 innings. The series starts on Friday with the first Worp planned at noon. The Saturday match will follow at 2 p.m., before the series ends on Sunday at 1 p.m. UHS Sports Medicine is the presenting sponsor of Bearcats baseball. Likely pitching matchups

Friday, April 11 – 12.00 pm RHP Ryan Packard (2-2, 6.31 ERA) vs. RHP Michael Belcher (1-0, 4.60 ERA) | Video | Live statistics Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m. RHP Hayden Tarsia (2-2, 7.46 ERA) vs. LHP Clay Robbins (1-0, 5.26 ERA) | Video | Live statistics Sunday, April 13 – 1 p.m. LHP Vincent Luther (0-0, 3.29 ERA) vs. RHP Luke DeLongchamp (0-3, 5.95 ERA) | Video | Live statistics

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://binghamtonbearcats.com/news/2025/4/10/baseball-welcomes-bryant-to-southern-tier-for-series.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos