CB Elliot Washington is a rising star

The cornerback group of Penn State, a force last year, is expected to be even better this season.

Sophomore Elliot Washington has made an impression on coaches and may be a starter next to AJ Harris.

Returning players such as Audavion Collins and Zion Tracy add depth and experience to the cornerback position.

Penn State Football returns one of the upper cornerback rooms in the Big Ten and then.

And it only seems to be up this spring.

Four experienced corners All juniors are back from the group that has summoned a defense in fourth place in interceptions, seventh in total yards and was praised for his aggressive pass coverage.

Now one of them enjoys an outdoor season like no other.

Elliot Washington has developed from a special teams standing out as a real first -year student for a Topbackup last year to one of the most intriguing players in the team.

Take the six -graded winter training of Penn State under new coordinator Jim Knowles, as proof. Washington was stunning the top cornerback artist every time. He is now the favorite to start this season to AJ Harris.

“I've never seen that before. I've never let a man win,” Coach James Franklin said about Washington's workout –.

“I tell my coaches all the time, this is not like primary school or kindergarten or small competition, where everyone gets a smiley face and you try to spread the wealth so that everyone is happy. You give it to the man who has earned it, and Elliot came to work every day.

“(He is) Super-explosive, perhaps the most explosive man we have in our team,” said Franklin, continued. “Perhaps most horsepower in terms of speed in our team. There is a lot of excitement in the building and he deserved it.”

Penn State Football Cornerbacks: AJ Harris to Zion Tracy to Audavion Collins

Last spring, Audavion Collins, the transfer of the state of Mississippi, repeated praise as the most improved defender of the team. Although he flashed his instincts and skills last fall (26 tackles, interception), he could not break through with so many fighting for time.

“He got better every year and every year,” said Franklin about Collins. “We expect that he is still taking a step and is a factor this year, either as a starter or in the rotation. He has really been a good pick -up for us. He is a positive guy, always has a smile on his face, always has big energy.”

The cornerback room of Penn State, led by old assistant Terry Smith, is impressively deep, even after losing starter Jalen Kimber on the NFL and Cam Miller, who surrendered to Rutgers.

Impact first -year students: Which first -year students from Penn State can play immediately? Lavar Arrington and 6 others

Harris is the number 1 starter after earning all-Big Ten recognition last season (48 tackles, five pass breakups, intercepting). Zion Tracy flourished like a backup and returned an interception for a touchdown against Ohio State. And Washington led the team with six pass -breaks, despite missing a few games to injuries.

A trio of first -year corners, including incoming Rookie Daryus Dixson, one of the best defensive back rugs in the nation, will push the frontliners this spring and summer.

