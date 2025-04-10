



Boston Fenway Park events have announced today that Holy Cross Georgetown University will organize in a division I football match in Fenway Park at home of the Boston Red Sox on Saturday 22 November 2025. The match marks the 37th of all time meeting between the Patriot League opponents. The Crusaders have a long history in Fenway Park and played 21 football matches in the Ballpark between 1916 and 1956. The Holy Cross Women's Hockey team recently participated in Fenway Park as part of the Frozen Fenway event of 2023. “What an exciting opportunity for our student athletes, employees and the entire crusaders community to experience the holy cross football in the most iconic location in all sports. We are delighted to work with Fenway Park events to welcome families, fans and friends of both schools to create a one-time memory for Intercoll said kit hughes, Kitie's Kitay said Kitay Hughes, Kitie's kitay Athletics. “Fenway Park is synonymous with rich history and tradition, home to one of the best teams and some of the best moments in professional sports history, and we are very happy for the chance for our student athletes to play in such a unique environment.” “It is an incredible opportunity for our program to be able to play in the historic Fenway Park,” said Holy Cross Football Head Coach And Curran . “Our student athletes, alumni and the entire holy cross community are so enthusiastic about assuming Georgetown University in what should be a great environment.” Tickets for the competition will be on sale later this summer and will be sold separately from Holy Cross Football Season Ticket packages. Holy Cross Football Season Ticket Renewals and the sale of Early Birds start on Tuesday 15 April, and members of the Holy Cross season card are given priority access to the Fenway pre -sale. Call 1-844-Go-Cross or visit the Holy Cross Ticket website for more information about Holy Cross Football Season Tickets. Fans can get their first look at the Crusaders 2025 this Saturday 12 April, when Holy Cross will organize his annual Spring Showcase. The event starts at 3 p.m. Follow the Crusaders

