



Quinnipiacvs. Mount St. Mary's

April 12, 2025 | 3.15 pm

North Haven, Conn. | North Haven Health & Racquet Quinnipiacat Sacred Heart

April 13, 2025 | 17:00

Trumbull, Conn. | Tennis Club of Trumbull Hamden, Conn. The tennis of Quinnipiacwomen is ready for the last home game of the season against Mount St. Mary's on Saturday evening in North Haven Health & Racquet before he records Sacred Heart in Tennis Club of Trumbull on Sunday evening. Que comes in the weekend 7-8 and 5-0 in Maac Play. Mount is currently 2-16 and 1-4 in competition match and has never won a match against Qu, which has a 10-0-1 record compared to the mountain climbers. SHU is 5-10 and 2-3 in conference game and has only one victory versus quit since 2002, with the Bobcats following the last 20 meetings. Bobcats Down Siena, Stay unbeaten in Maac Play Renton mentioned player of the week for the second time First year Willow Renton was named Maac Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season, as announced by the League Office on Wednesday afternoon.

was named Maac Tennis Player of the Week for the second time this season, as announced by the League Office on Wednesday afternoon. This weekend she earned the recognition by going 4-0 with two singles victories and two dominant Doubles victories with Caitlin -Flower On the number 1 double position.

On the number 1 double position. Haar and Bloem defeated Merrimack'smcloughlin and Philips 6-1 and Rider'Sbrown and Naves 6-2. In Singles, Renton defeated Merrimack's Thompson 6-2, 6-2 and Fishman of Rider 6-4, 6-2. Successive Maac -Sweeps Renton named Maac Tennis Player of the Week Willow Renton Was the first Bobcat to be MAAC Player of the Week this season, after a 2-0 start for Maac Play Against Niagara.

Was the first Bobcat to be MAAC Player of the Week this season, after a 2-0 start for Maac Play Against Niagara. The Goshen, Ky. Nativewonher No. 1 Doubles match with Caitlin -Flower 6-2 about Niagara. She also had one of qu's four singles victories on the number 1 place, which Niagara's Melo, 7-6 (5), 3-0, RET defeated. Shankar Lonely winner at Bryant The lonely singles was winner of the day Anagha Shankar Taking her match at number 3 singles in straight sets.

Taking her match at number 3 singles in straight sets. Hair and Veriria Also took their double match 6-3 at the number 2 position. Swept on Harvard The Bobcats fell 4-0 a week ago on Harvard. In state loss Caitlin -Flower Was the only winner for the Bobcats in their 6-1 loss on UConn on Wednesday afternoon.

Was the only winner for the Bobcats in their 6-1 loss on UConn on Wednesday afternoon. Flower won in straight sets and only dropped four games. Dominant victory over Njit Season opening loss for Yale The Bobcats fell 7-0 in Yale to open their spring season. ITA Regional Championship Last fall at the ITA Regionals, the Bobcats won six games.

The double tandem of Willow Renton And Caitlin -Flower Went to the round of 16 before he fell.

And Went to the round of 16 before he fell. Renton also won her first round Singles match. Maac Masters Tournament Willow Renton Comes from a very successful Maac Masters tournament and reaches the semi -finals in both singles and double brackets.

Comes from a very successful Maac Masters tournament and reaches the semi -finals in both singles and double brackets. She joined Caitlin -Flower In the Dubbels Semifinals bracket where they fell on Sunday morning. West Point Hidden duels The Bobcats won a combined 23 games during the three days.

Willow Renton Went 8-0 between singles and Doubles.

Went 8-0 between singles and Doubles. Caitlin -Flower Went 6-2 during the weekend. Quinnipiac Hidden duels Against UConn, Willow Renton won her first game as a Bobcat against UConn and won in straight sets. Caitlin -Flower won her singles competition in a third set of Tiebreker

won her first game as a Bobcat against UConn and won in straight sets. won her singles competition in a third set of Tiebreker The Bobcats took four games against Saint Francis, with Anagha Shankar Winningher singles matchin athird set tiebreakers while Caroline Schulson And Veriria won their matches in straight sets. Isabella Sicignano also won her first game as Bobcat, together with Jordan Bradley In doubles.

Winningher singles matchin athird set tiebreakers while And won their matches in straight sets. also won her first game as Bobcat, together with In doubles. Quested 10 games from Fairfield on Sunday from Qu Hidden Duels. Last year (2023-24) Quinnipiac Damestnis went 10-12, with a 5-1 MAAC record.

The Bobcats fell in the MAAC Tournament Championship to regular season Championsfairfield 4-3.

Quit three players after all-maac teams with Caitlin -Flower Get the nod in singles and doubles with partner Caroline Schulson while Dominique Yeo Earned basehits. Maac Dominance Qu has now won seven MaAC championships/stored his seven times to the NCAA tournament since he became a member Paula Miller .

. Under the guidance of head coach Miller, the Bobcats have earned nine consecutive times at least a part of the regular season of the MAAC title since he joined the Maac in 2013-14. Miller has been named Maac Coach of the Year seven times (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023). She has led Quinnipiac to six MAAC touring titles and six NCAA tournament performances (2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2022). Strong recurring group The newcomers Follow the Bobcats on Twitter/Instagram @qu_wten or visit www.gobcats.com to stay up to date with Quinnipiac Women's Tennis News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobobcats.com/news/2025/4/10/womens-tennis-continues-maac-play-this-weekend.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos