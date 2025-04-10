Sports
Table Tennis Mixed Team Event to be admitted to La Olympics
Singles Champion Sun Yingsha for women (left) and men's champion Wang Chuqin pose for a selfie at the World table tennis champions Chongqing on March 16, 2025. Chinese players won gold and silver medals in both men's and women's matches. Photo: VCG
The recording of mixed team table tennis events at the Los Angeles Olympic Games became a trending topic on Thursday after the International Olympic Committee (IOC) had announced the event program for the 2028 matches.
In order to further strengthen gender equality for the Olympic Games, the IOC changes in the Olympic sports, including the absorption of mixed events in archery, gymnastics, rowing and table tennis.
“For the first time in history, all team sports will have at least the same number of women's teams as men's teams,” the IOC said in a statement.
Together with the recording of the mixed team event, the Los Angeles competitions will also see the return of men's and women's doubles, making a total of six gold medals to compete.
Wang Dazhao, a sport commentator established in Beijing, noted on the Global Times that the new discipline could put more pressure on the participating athletes.
“Although the organizers will strive not to increase the burden for athletes, in reality both in terms of preparation for competitions and the planning of competitions, athletes and teams will certainly have to make more hardships and make corresponding adjustments,” Wang told The Global Times.
Zhang Bin, another sports commentator in Beijing, repeated Wang's idea that extra pressure on athletes was exerted.
“Participation in multiple events puts a lot of pressure on athletes, both physically and mentally. With every extra event they participate, the pressure increases,” Zhang told The Global Times.
“It is indeed possible for star players such as Sun Yingsha and Wang Chuqin to win four gold medals at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles. We must also view this rationally. Athletes live and breathe individuals, no medal-winning machines that can always retain a perfect state.”
Wang said that the newly added event could be continuously retained, depends on whether it can attract the attention of the public and whether world records created in that event can be generally recognized and have a practical impact.
“In general, the creation of the Table Tennis Mixed Team event is this time a direction that is worth exploring. What will be the final effect, but it will require further evaluation after the 2028 Olympic Games,” Wang said.
The Chinese team is the most decorated team in table tennis at the Olympic Games, because it has won a total of 66 medals (37 gold medals, 21 silver medals and 8 bronze medals). At the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, the Chinese table tennis team wiped all five gold medals.
Table tennis made his Olympic debut at the 1988 Olympic Games, set up with four events: men's singles, ladies singles, men's subbles and women's doubles.
During the Olympic Games in Beijing of 2008, the events for men's and ladies team replaced the events for men and women. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, the Mixed Doubles event appeared for the first time.
In 2021, the Swedish Table Tennis Association presented the mixed team event for the first time at the ITTF congress, with which he argued for gender equality, as well as the spirit of cooperation and unity.
Petra Sorling, president of the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF), said that the decision of the IOC Board of Directors is based on the powerful development momentum of table tennis and also proves the growing global influence.
The ITTF has long been convinced of the potential of the mixed team event.
In December 2023 the Maiden Table Tennis Mixed Team World Cup was held in Chengdu, the province of Sichuan in southwestern China. In the two editions of the Mixed Team World Cup that have been held so far, the Chinese team has won the championship both times.
Since 1996, the Chinese team has achieved the performance of sweeping all gold medals in all table tennis events six times in 1996, 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2024.
The Chinese table tennis veteran Ma Long is the table tennis player who has won the most Olympic gold medals with six gold medals, including two consecutive gold medals in the singles event and four gold medals in the team events.
The IOC said that 24 of the 31 Olympic international sports federations had submitted a request for a change in their Paris 2024 event program.
A total of 772 extra quota places were asked for the first sports and event program of 10,500 athletes.
