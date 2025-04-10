Pete and I have organized hundreds of podcasts since we linked in November 2020 as Cricket and this, And re -launched Last year, the name of this website consciously used decoupling of The Australian. One of our happiest dwenskens of our time is The Etcetera & the et al (Not cricket)” A Spotify playlist that is lovingly compiled by listener Evan Willis who collects those songs from which I have applied titles to our episodes. It now offers more than fifteen hours of audio goods.

I can't remember how tradition started – it has just been my job to write the stand first for each pod, which in my opinion should not last more than a minute. That is why I reach for a vague musical ultrasound from what we just talked about. It is inevitable that the fall, the standard with which all ties are assessed, gets a good outing, along with favorites such as the saints, the breeders, Beck, Tom Waits and Wire. There are also a few of my daughters preferences, including Will Wood and the tapeworms, Graham Kartna, Toby Fox and Mother Mother – not that she is a listener, but we often exchange songs. Sometimes it is influenced by what I listen to. For example, I am reminded of the phases I was obsessed with by Killdozers Uncompromising war against art under the dictatorship of the proletariat.

.and with hash edactors Ride.

Powdering Evan, it turns out, is a lawyer for work and a member of the Et Alt Alto village. He explains:

The origin of the playlist now a bit blurry, but as I remember best, I started it while I stationed Spotify and test half of the 2022/23 Day/Night Australia V West Indies. If my memory serves, you and Pete had a little bit of top-ten-list-schear and I was also intrigued by the podcast titles, so I had some list-building inspiration that satisfied my always shortening the attention span, because Australia won that competition on processional fashion. I first started building the list based on where we were on time and then quickly went into the rear catalog to expand it. I now have trouble finding a complete list of the cricket etc. Pods to verify my process or how far I went, but it has just shown me that I have returned further! The interruption between your exit from Murdoch (last orders live Stretford Civic Center) and the restart of the POD (the models, man o action) under the Et Alt Alto Banner was a bit sad, but left the list as a kind of reminder of a time in time. Yet it was very nice to have you back and take care of my electric Zen garden. It was a pleasant and unexpected musical education that provided on the list. After having had years of eclectic and adventurous flavors in music, I was hit in something of a Midlife Malaise to listen to the same things over and over again and so each Pod brought a new genre or artist to explore and improve the algorithm. I am certainly much more familiar with the fall than before! All thanks to you, your daughter and Pete!

I dare say you are, Evan! For example, when we were in Manchester for the ashes, we celebrated our pilgrimage with a solid week of titles by The Mighty Fall.

Pete brings tribute

And if you think this was a foolishness, it is worth pointing out that the fall finished second in a 2023 Press Box survey by Best Manchester Bands.

Anyway, the wandering of this playlist has something subtly strengthened something and I sometimes acknowledged – that Cricket et al Is just as much a podcast about music as sport. I mean, what more will you call an Ashes review?

Or an interview with Mike Brearley?

Or an interview with Tim Paine?

Or a Travis Head Six Fest?

Pete and I are also very partly for covers, recent highlights include this John Prine Take of the Viagra Boys.

..and James Brown again interpreted by Big Black.

There is also subtle overlap. Pete and I both had the late, great interviewed Kinky Friedman

and postpone to Garry Gray when an underrated savant.

A favorite? So hard to choose! But if you are not delved into the universe of Matt Farley, The man who sings songs about towns and villagesDon't stop this moving tribute to my hometownPartially inspired by the Cats 2022 flag. Anyway, as you were: soon back to Cricket.