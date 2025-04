Former Pakistan cricket player Basit Ali did not chop words when he supplied a stabbing reality check to the young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, whose recent Dip has led to concern. Drawing parallels with Prithvi Shaws derailed the process, Basit urged Jaiswal to rediscover its shape before it's too late. Yashasvi Jaiswal van Rajasthan Royals after being rejected during IPL 2025 (HT) Jaiswal, once praised as Indian crickets next big thing after a spectacular 2023, has seen his form spiral after returning from Indias 3-1 to the defeat in Australia earlier this year. A lonely half century 67 against Sunrisers Hyderabad is all he has to show in IPL 2025. The Rajasthan Royals-opener, who was previously celebrated for his attacking flair and calmness, is now trapped in a web of inconsistency and control. Basit did not stop his criticism and accused the young person of losing his hunger for the game. His stomach is filled. Jaiswal does not focus on cricket. This is my open message: Cricket can let you cry a lot. Look at Prithvi Shaw. Love cricket and bring passion, Basit said on his YouTube channel. While Jaiswal is looking for answers, Indiasbank strength blooms. Punjab Kings Priyansh Arya surprised Chennai Super Kings with a record-breaking 39-ball century, with the kind of fearless cricket Indias embracing new generation. Gujarat Titans Sai Sudharsan also runs the heads of his latest 82 of 53 deliveries against Rajasthan Royals underlined his consistency and brought him to the second in the Orange Cap Race with 273 runs from five games. Basit is Kohli, Rohit The contrasting fortunes cannot be clearer: while Jaiswal has difficulty keeping pace, a new wave of talent grabs in the spotlight. This has only reinforced the basis of the position that the decision of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharmas to step away from T20i's after Indias triumphant 2024 T20 World Cup victory was a timely move. Rohit and Virat took the right decision to retire. I thought Virat shouldn't have retired, but it was the right decision. India has many players, Basit added. Although Rohit has struggled with shape in the IPL so far, Kohli is still a force to take into account in the shortest size. He scored 164 points in four games with an impressive battle rate of 143.85, closing for two half centuries.

