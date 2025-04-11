Would it be better if university football foot spring changes scrimmages?

Iowa City, Iowa Colorado Coach Dion Sanders and Syracuse coach Fran Brown requested an NCAA exemption in March for their football programs to practice against each other and to organize a spring game. Their request was refused by the I FBS Oversight Committee division, mainly because of the late timing.

However, the committee agreed to discuss a draft that joint spring practices could allow in future seasons in a coming meeting. As a by -product, the committee that goes together on Thursday and again on 8 May, open the potential for creative planning in the future.

If the spring scrimmages are under discussion in the future, what if the supervisory committee also considered other types of events in the future, such as football matches for the season?

As long as it did not count, ID said completely, said Iowas Kirk Ferentz, the longest serving head coach in Division I football. It is a kind of NFL previous season competitions that do not count for your Win-Loss record, but it gives you the chance to get boys in-game experience in different situations.

The concept of pre -season matches intrigued Big ten Commissioner Tony Petitti, who wanted to know more about the position of Ferentz's when asked. Petitti was without obligation, but spoke through different scenarios, such as whether teams would compete four quarters at full speed or would restrict repetitions for their starters.

I have heard a little on basketball, hey, why can't we just play a few games to get started? Said Petitti. I am curious to see the approach on the pro side about who plays. They would use it as an evaluation, right? I am interested in seeing what that would mean for us.

There is a NCAA precisent for spring or autumn scrimmages. Division II rules allow for spring crimmages between teams, of which Nebraska-Kearney and Sioux Falls (SD) will lead this week. In Division III, programs are allowed up to two preseason scrimmages, exhibitions or joint practices every fall.

The possibilities could be endless for some programs if the pre-season matches were allowed, from two Power-Conference teams that collide to an FBS-FCS matchup with few fringes. The SEC and BIG to investigate opportunities to compete against each other more often in football, and perhaps matches before the preseason can come true in that dynamic. Perhaps they can even be used as a way to restore regional rivalry, such as Oklahoma-Oklahoma State, USC-Stanford or Maryland-Virginia or a handy nearby series such as Iowa State-Minnesota or Cincinnati-Kentucky. Or it could improve the regular season by moving matches against FCS opponents to the preseason.

Presisal football could tap extra income flows through ticket sales, sponsorship and media rights. Many schools need seven home football matches a year to generate sufficient income to pay for the other sports on campus. With gate, concessions, parking and other sales, many power conference programs earn more than $ 5 million per home game.

NFL franchises will charge the full price for prescience matches, which are included in seasonal card packages. Even if colleges have a different price structure, any additional income will help the costs of paying athletes from 1 July to pay athletes from 1 July, the NCAA arrangement of the house of NCAA could be approved. In addition, presidential football could offer content to every media partners of competitions, which in turn can increase the payments.

There can be a small income, absolutely, Ferentz said. There is no doubt about that. That is another factor that could push the needle a little, because that is a reality with what was doing now. You have to raise money.

There are disagreements between important stakeholders within the Big ten. Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman, chairman of the NCAAS Division I Council, mentioned various logistics concerns that flood campuses on traditional football playing days, such as security, parking and other issues. Ferentzs players also offered opposite views.

Defensive Tackle Jonah Pace, who switched from Central Michigan to Iowa in January, was not in favor of a spring match or a preset season match.

Why do we have to go somewhere else and train against someone else if we have the best here in the building that go against each other every day? Said Pace. I would not say that a game would be needed for the season. We have already received long periods and then possibly entering the late season, that is a lot of football.

Passing teammate, defensive back Koen Entringer, took the opposite position.

College Football is always changing and you have to change with the Times, Entringer said. It is a great opportunity to just play someone else and just get a feeling. Because I know when Spring Ball continues, you start building a little hostility between the attack and the defense.

The biggest thing is that they just have to come up with a plan and just keep to that plan. As university football players we just want to play football. We just want to compete.

To repeat his interest in the presidental football, whether it is a competition or joint team training that Ferentz reminded of the concrimmages in high school before the regular season while grew up in Pittsburgh. He also spent seven years as a NFL assistant at Baltimore and Cleveland and liked how the pre -season games helped him with player evaluations. College is the only football level without a pre -season match.

With the schedules that are expected to be set at 105 players who start this fall, Ferentz said that the hierarchy of the University Football balls should investigate every opportunity to help improve the sport. Ferentz, who has led Iowa since 1999, also approves spring football practices against other programs and adds organized team activities in June.

Everythings possible at the moment, simply because they were in such a transitional period, Ferentz said. It is now more logical. Because your grilles are a little smaller, you might have the chance to work against other people.

A few years ago I said we should do this with Missouri.

(Photo: Matthew Holst / Getty images)