Sports
Cricket returns to the Olympic Games after 128 years
By more January
Cricket is officially back on the Olympic stage and this time it is in the fast T20 format. After more than a century, the sport will return to the matches, with the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028 (LA28) with six teams each in the categories for men and women.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Greenlit Crickets Inclusion during his session in Mumbai in October 2023, sealed his comeback after a lonely appearance in Paris in 1900.
That historic competition, a two-day face-off between Great Britain and France, has since been seen as an unofficial test. But in LA28, cricket is set at Prime Time.
T20 Showdowns and a shrinking window to qualify
Each side may a team of 15 members, with a total of 90 athletes per gender, as part of the structured quota of the events.
Although the final qualifying path still has to be revealed, the top five countries in ICCS T20i rankings on a designated cut-off will join Host Nation United States, which will probably automatically gain access to the Battle for Gold.
That scenario leaves only five -qualifying slots, so that intrigues are delivered on which cricketing heavyweights will make the cut.
There are also questions about the representation of West -India. Unlike in ICC events, the Caribbean countries compete individually at the Olympic Games, which raised the possibility of one island as seen in the 2022 Commonwealth games, where Barbados represented the region that took the Olympic stage.
Kit McConnell, the IOCS sports director, tackled the problem last year and said that the committee would weigh both global competitiveness and regional diversity while he would remain within the quota of athlete.
Normally the host country is one of the teams teams, said McConnell, and then we look at a balance between global power and regional representation.
Five new additions, gender equality on the maps
Cricket joins baseball/softball, flag football, Lacrosse (Sixes) and Squash as the five new sports approved for LA28. These additions bring the total number of medal events to a record 351 22 more than the Paris 2024 edition.
The games will also be historical for another reason: all team sports will contain an equal number of men's and women's teams, which marks an important step in the direction of gender parity.
Boxing will also finally touch gender equality, with the introduction of a seventh women's weight class that corresponds to the men's format.
Although details about crickets continued to unfold Olympic format, one thing is sure that the sport is preparing for a global showcase as opposed to before, and fans can expect a high-octaan, six heat spectacle when the T20 format Los Angeles ignites.
