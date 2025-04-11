Sports
Preps: Aspen Football takes new head coach; Boys Lacrosse continues to win
The spring sports season is marching further. But before we catch up, there is something new about a popular autumn sport to first attend.
Aspen Football hires new head coach
Aspen High School announced on Wednesday that Bryce Sandoval has been named the next main football coach. A resident of Las Cruces, New Mexico, he recently coached both the secondary schools of Bayfield and Durango, focused on the line of defense.
He graduated from the Socorro High School and was a football player from the All-State who ended defensively at Southern Nazarene University. He has been to Durango for the past 10 years.
“Bryce believes in the use of football to help young men grow in disciplined, responsible and high -quality individuals. He is delighted to bring that mindset to Aspen,” the school wrote on social media when announcing the rent. “After he has come from small, close-knit communities, Bryce says that he is proud to be part of the Aspen Sky family and he looks forward to building something special with this program and this city.”
He replaces Eric McCready, who resigned as head coach after three seasons. The skiers went 5-4 last fall but missed the late season.
Boys lacrosse
The Lacrosse team of Aspen High School Boys is on its way to one of the best starts in the recent memory and has established itself as one of the teams to beat in class 4a.
Now 6-0 in general, the skiers are coming back-to-back blowout victories, most recently a 14-1 victory in Glenwood Springs on Tuesday. Before that, AHS organized a highly ranked Battle Mountain, 11-1, on Saturday.
Then Aspen will return the favor with a trip to Edwards to be opposed to Battle Mountain on Saturday afternoon. It is the second of four straight road races for the skiers.
Girls Lacrosse
Aspen Girls Lacrosse is 4-2 General after a 19-5 victory over Fruita Monument on Saturday. The skiers are working again on Thursday with an evening match on Grand Junction. They go to Steamboat on Saturday.
Roaring Fork Lacrosse is 5-2 in general and driving on a three-game win-streak. Recently the Rams Eagle Valley, 21-2, beat on Monday. Then RFHS will play on Battle Mountain on Friday.
Girls' football
Aspen Girls Soccer is 4-3 general after back-to-back victories. The skiers won 9-0 on CRMS on Tuesday and won 8-0 in Moffat County on Saturday.
The next one is the home opener of the skiers in Game 8 on Thursday against Basalt. Play time is planned at 6 pm on the AHS turf.
Basalt is 1-4-1 general after the 4-1 loss of Tuesday at Roaring Fork. The only victory of the Longhorns came on March 20 in a 2-0 house from Streek van Aspen.
Roaring Fork is 2-1-3 General after a 1-1 draw with steamboat on Wednesday.
Baseball
Aspen Baseball organized rifle on Wednesday and lost 10-9 on Crawford Field in El Jebel. The skiers, now 2-4 in general, play twice on Saturday at Coal Ridge.
Basalt baseball remains 5-2 in general. The last outing of the Longhorns was their Doublehead of 2 April at Aspen. BHS plays on Saturday in a double header in Gunnison.
Golf
Aspen Girls Golf participated in Montrose on Monday and Tuesday. Star Senior Lenna Persson returned to the course in Cobble Creek on Monday and finished second with 4-over 76. Battle Mountain's Makena Thayer won with a round of 75. ASP was sixth as a team.
On Tuesday in Black Canyon, Persson was in second place with an 8-over 80. Thayer again won 73, while Amita Crowley of Montezuma-Cortez corresponded to the score of Persson. AHS was again sixth as a team.
The skiers are eliminated until they organize their home tournament on Tuesday at Aspen Glen. AHS also plays on Wednesday at River Valley Ranch in Carbondale.
Gigernis
Aspen Girls Tennis was planned to play on Wednesday at Glenwood Springs. AHS is planned to organize both Cedaredge and Vail Christian next week to end the regular season.
Basalt (0-4 in competitions) is eliminated until he goes to Salida on Monday.
Track and field
It is expected that area paths and field teams will meet in Glenwood Springs on Saturday for the annual home meeting of the Demons. State Track was set on 15-17 May in Lakewood.
