No. 22 ladies tennis heads on the last Big ten Road Trip

The 22nd arranged UCLA tennis team for ladies will start this week at his last Big Ten Conference Road Trip of the season with visits to Iowa and Nebraska. Each meeting is a first for UCLA in its program history. De Bruins (10-7, 5-3) open their midwest swing on Friday in Iowas (12-6, 6-3) Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex, with the first serve before 3 p.m. pt. A visit to Nebraska (12-8, 2-7) and the Sid and Hazel Dillon Tennis Center follows on Sunday at 10 am PT.

Follow live

Iowa (VIDEO | Statistics) and Nebraska (VIDEO” Statistics) Ensure live reporting of competitions that are played on their home jobs.

Fans who are unable to attend UCLA tennis competitions for ladies at home can still follow live. Up-to-the-second score and streaming are available for all matches played here in the Tennis Center of Los Angeles.

In addition, in-match updates for home and road races can be found on the UCLA Women's Tennis X Account.

Past matchups

Series vs. Iowa: first meeting

Series vs. Nebraska: first meeting

Last time -out

UCLA earned a home road from Minnesota (April 6) and no. 19 Wisconsin (April 5) in Big ten Conference Action. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Kate Fakih Sleeping Singles victories in the link to help the Bruins make the 13-Match winning streak of Wisconsin. With their team behind 3-2, Lutkemeyer was at the top no. 5 Maria Sholokhova 7-5, 7-5 at the Tophof and FAKIH followed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 decision about Tianna Rangan on Court 4. Fakih also achieved the 4-0 win against Minnesota. UCLA only dropped five games in the completed singles matches, with Fakih, Lutkemeyer and Bianca Fernandez Turn each in a 6-0 set.

Bruins sweeps weekly Big ten Awards

Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer And Kate Fakih were named Big Ten Player of the Week and first-year student of the week before the week of 2-9 April, the conference announced on Wednesday. De Bruins earned a home sweeper from Minnesota (April 6) and no. 19 Wisconsin (April 5) and each player was in the middle and went 4-0 over singles and double matches. With UCLA with 3-2 with 3-2, Lutkemeyer on Court 1 achieved the highest ranked victory of her career. Task to remove the latest ITA All-American Championships Singles winner and no. 5 Singles player, Maria Sholokhovah, Lutkemeyer did exactly that with a 7-5, 7-5 score. Fakih then survived Tianna Rangan 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in the decisive match on the field 4. The next day Fakih saw again the fourth point delivered, this time with a 6-0, 6-3 performance versus Sofia Pinto by Minnesota on Court 3.

In the ranking

Team (April 8): No. 22 UCLA

Singles (April 8): No. 19 Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer No. 33 Kate Fakih *, No. 76 Elise Wagle No. 97 Kimmi Hance

Doubles (April 8): No. 2 Olivia Center */ Kate Fakih *, No. 19 Kimmi Hance / Elise Wagle

* – Set of Matched Career High

Uclacolades

Fakih will pick up Fourth Big at Weekly Award on 12 February

Wagle voted Big Ten Player of the Week 5 February

Fakih called Big first -year student of the week January 29

Lutkemeyer appointed Big Ten Women's Tennis Player to look at list January 6

Lutkemeyer Tabbed Big Ten Player of the Week November 13, 2024

Fakih mentioned Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time October 23, 2024

Fakih called Big Ten player of the week 25 September 2024

Autumn

Bruins were in action at five autumn tournaments, culminating in the first Fall NCAA individual championships. Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer Vesto teammate Kate Fakih In the ITA West Sectional Championships Singles final. Elise Wagle reached the semi -final. All three players qualified for NCAAs with their versions. The All-Freshman combination of FAKIH and Olivia Center Collected the Doubles title and earned another berth. Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle The campaign started with a strong show on the ITA All-American Championships, which achieved second place in the Doubles field for its own NCAA place. Center and Fakih would run on Ncaas and beat three nationally arranged couples on their way to the title competition. The duo eventually fell in a third set of Tiebreak, but ended the fall with a 14-3 record (9-3 against ranked teams). Fakih also went 14-5 in Singles Play, while Lutkemeyer placed a 13-4 mark. Lutkemeyer and Guichard worked together to go 12-4 in double competitions.

2023-24 in Review

UCLA went 21-6 and reached the quarterfinals Tour of the NCAA championships. De Bruins recorded a 9-1 record in PAC-12 Conference game to earn the last regular seasonal gigging. They would close the crown with a 4-2 victory in the 11th ranking USC. UCLA declined five top 10 enemies during the campaign: No. 5 Stanford, no. 6 Texas, no. 7 Pepperdine, no. 8 USC and no. 9 Texas. The tandem of Tian Fangran And Elise Wagle was named the PAC-12 Doubles team of the year. Tian and Kimmi Hance received all-pac-12 first team awards. Bianca Fernandez was in the second team while Ahmani Guichard And Elise Wagle Made the Dear mental list. Head coach Stella Sampras Webster was named the Wilson Ita Southwest Regional Coach of the Year and Fernandez picked up the Rookie-of-the-Year Award of the region. Fernandez, Hance and Tian/Wagle participated in the individual event of NCAA Championships. Guichard (20-10) and Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (20-8) Bound for the team leader with 20 singles profits, while Lutkemeyer (30-4) picked up a team-best 30 Doubles victories.

Who is back?

UCLA returns his most common participants in Singles courts 2-6, including All-PAC-12 Honorees Bianca Fernandez ” Ahmani Guichard ” Kimmi Hance And Elise Wagle . Ita Southwest Regional Rookie of the year Fernandez had a team-high 14 dual-match singles wins and made the NCAA singles field with Hance. Double -digit singles winners alongside Fernandez who returns to the Bruins are Anne-Christine Lutkemeyer (13), Guichard (12), Wagle (11) and Hance (10). Lutkemeyer (21), Hance (18), Guichard (16) and Wagle (14) each bring at least 14 Doubles victories from the 2023-24 season.

Who's new?

First -year Olivia Center (South Pasadena, Calif./san Marino HS) and Kate Fakih (Pasadena, Calif./Connections Academy) are new for UCLA before 2024-25. Frequent double partners during their junior Careers, the tennis recruitment network Blue Chip -Voorzicht worked together to gain access to the head drawing of the US Open Ladies Doubles by conquering the 18 -title of the girls on the Usta Billie Jean Jean Jean King National Championships in San Diego. Center also combined with Sophia Webster to claim the 18 Doubles Championship of the girls at the Easter Bowl 2014 in San Diego 2014. FAKIH qualified for the Girls' Draws on the Australian Open (Singles, Doubles), French Open (Doubles) and US Open (singles, Doubles) events in 2024.

Shibahara shines

Ena Shibahara, who played for UCLA during the seasons 2016-17 and 2017-18, played in her professional career in Doubles tournaments and saw her career-high singles ranking from No. 503 to no. 502 to no. 132 in 2024. She earned her first Grand Slemhip in 2022, together To achieve Roland-Garros. Shibahara made her first big women's doubles last round next to Shuko Aoyama on the Australian Open 2023. Shibahara/Aoyama was the last pair that was open in Toronto at the National Bank 2023, giving each player her second WTA 1000 championship. Shibahara climbed to a career-best no. 4 position in the WTAs Doubles ranking in March 2022 and entered 2025 on No. 46. She made her Grand Slam Singles debut on the US Open from 2024 and reached the main table as qualification before he qualified the Daria Saville of Australia. Shibahara represented Japan on the Billie Jean King Cup 2024 and made the best of her chance when he wasn't right then. 73 Jacqueline Cristian van Romania and follow-up-no. 54 Elisabetta Cocciaretto from Italy.

Star is the great CV