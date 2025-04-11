Sports
WMU Hockey goes to Title game with 2 OT Winben vs Denver
How could it end otherwise in this season of Primeurs for Hockey van Western Michigan?
After winning the first conference championship of the schools last month (in double extension over Denver) and then continuing to the first frozen four, the Broncos Now they go to their first national title match after squeaking through Denver, 3-2, in double extensions Thursday evening in Enterprise Center in St. Louis.
Owen Michaels scored his second goal of the match 26 seconds in the second extension and launched a wrist shot past Du goalkeeper Matt Davis' Stick -Side WMU's 47th recording of the match.
WMU was the more energetic team for the first two periods, that Du goalkeeper Matt Davis and the defensive national champions pepper with nearly 40 shots. Freshman -goalkeeper Hampton Slukynsky made several important stops, although the Pioneers, the Nations Top scoring team this season, were held in regulation for the first time this season.
The Broncos are confronted with the winner of the late game on Thursday between Penn State and Boston U. In the championship game on Saturday (7:30 pm, ESPN2).
A late draw
After they had received a third of the third period on the board, the pioneers found their foot and wore the majority of the frame. That included scoring a tie with 2:39 about when Jared Wright pricked a rebound, from an Eric Pohlkamp explosion of High in the Right Faceoff Circle, through the pads of Slukynsky. WMU coach Pat Ferschweiler disputed the goal for the interference of goalkeeper, but a review confirmed the call on the ice.
I didn't really know what happened, just, uh, who caused chaos and we were happy to get a bouncing and uh, luckily to get a goal, Wright said earlier overtime on the ESPN2 broadcast.
After being surpassed by Du, 9-5, in the third, WMU De Achterprong in Schoten, 10-5, in the first extension to send the game to double the sixth double overtime match in Frozen Four History.
Second wind for WMU
WMU (33-7-1) took the lead for a little more than six minutes in the second period, 44 seconds in a Power play after a holding book. After an interruption of the game, Tim Wash won the faceoff and sent the Puck 25 feet back and right in the slot and on the waiting stick of Brian Kramer, who fired the Puck about goalkeeper Matt Davis Glove for his second goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.
Only 2 minutes later, WMU made almost 2-0, when Wyatt Schingethe came in the fold to slide a rebound of a shot by Matteo Costantini under Davis. The so -called goal, however, was immediately beaten for the Keeper interference, which was subsequently confirmed by an assessment.
The dominance of the Broncos of the second period went with a little less than six minutes to go when Michaels picked up the puck of Aidan Thompson, who slid on the ice and skated a few steps in the right faceoff circle. From there he shot another shot Wmus 27one From the game, up to only seven for du pass Davis for a 2-0 lead.
A poet third third
After killing a penalty, Du attacked the WMU zone for a little less than seven minutes in the third period. After he received the puck from Cale Ashcroft, Thompson shot a fast wrist from the right faceoff circle, only to block back to his stick. His second shot was far from blocked and zipped past the glove of Wmus Slukynsky, who drove out a bit too far from his fold, to make a game of one goal with 13:11.
Broncos just miss early
Western Michigan, the second highest score team this season, threatened early. WMU dumped in the puck to the right of the net and saw it bouncing from the boards behind Davis, directly to the stick of Liam Valente who shot on a gaping net. Davis jumped to the other side on time to block the shot, but the rebound went straight to Zach Nehring, who shot on another side from the other side, just to hit the bar 1:04.
The Broncos got away without a goal, but the exchange improved a first period in which the majority of the campaign in WMU's was offensive zone; The Broncos surpassed the pioneers, 12-2.
