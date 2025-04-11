



President From the African Table Tennis Federation, Wahid Oshodi has re -confirmed to the use of Continental Bodys to support coaches in their search to match their foreign counterparts and grow with their players. Speaking as a guest at the Nigeria Table Tennis Federation-organized National Hopes Week, Oshodi emphasized the importance of coaches who grow together with their players through regular training and courses to improve their knowledge of sport. After the recent coaching course at level 2 in Tunisia, Oshodi assured that more training opportunities would be offered for those who shape future stars in Africa. First of all you need a path. Coaches who participated in last year's ITTF training camp, including the coaching course of level 1, are part of this path. We want to see what the coaches do and take the players with whom they have worked, Oshodi said in Lagos. For me, the most important criterion is age. We need these children who play U-9 and U-10 to develop early into top players. The best players in the world are now U-9, so we can't do things differently. Nigeria is on the right track of what we have seen so far. With NTTF National Hopes Week we hope to see more talents soon. We have 30-40 children from all over Nigeria who participate, and the talent pool is much larger than that. Our coaches improve and work on getting new courses for them, so that they can transfer their knowledge to the children. Were satisfied with the progress and the results begin to prove, he added. Chairman of the Lagos State Table Tennis Association, Tunji Lawal, also praised the initiative. These are the future generations of Nigeria, and it's great to see them in action. This shows that we have potential in Nigeria and future stars such as Aruna Quadri are on the rise. Were happy that this kind of initiative has the development of the game in Nigeria. I believe that success comes from failure, so even if Lagos is not in the final, this means that we have more work to take our players to the required standard. We will continue to try to do our best, Lawal said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://punchng.com/oshodi-pledges-support-for-ttennis-coaching-education/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

